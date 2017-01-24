Crime
January 24, 2017 2:10 am

Car crashes into Surrey McDonald’s golden arches after shooting 

A vehicle collided into the sign at a McDonald's in Surrey on Monday night.

Shane MacKichan
Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a McDonald’s restaurant in Surrey following a shooting on Monday night.

A dark-coloured SUV crashed into the golden arches outside the McDonald’s on 96 Avenue near Prince Charles Boulevard.

The SUV’s windows were missing, witnesses told Global News.

“I heard three gunshots and ran outside to my patio and I saw a vehicle crash into the golden arches,” one witness told Global News. “I ran out and it didn’t look like he made it.”

RCMP have not commented.

More to come…

