‘We’re in the people business’: Halifax Public Libraries launches new brand

Halifax Public Libraries unveiled their new five-year strategic plan on Monday along with a new brand which they describe as being both “playful and modern.”

READ MORE: Halifax Tool library opens doors to new, larger space

“It feels like the library is moving forward at a really quick pace,” said Åsa Kachan, chief librarian and CEO of Halifax Public Libraries.

“Libraries are such vibrant places in our community, we really wanted a visual identity that reflected that.”

A promotional video for the brand’s launch explains the new colourful, more modern design as being representative of ‘the many cultures of our community’. It’s also reflective of a strategic plan, which Kachan says is “people-centric and purpose driven.”

What do you think of the new branding unveiled today by @hfxpublib? #Halifax pic.twitter.com/WdwpDtw1r6 — Jennifer Grudić (@JenniferGrudic) January 23, 2017

“I often say to my team we’re in the people business more than the book business,” Kachan said.

“There might still be books and materials that we share with people, but in fact it is that coming together with our community, the sharing of knowledge with our community, the lifting up of our community. When we do that well, we’ve really succeeded as a library.”

READ MORE: Halifax Public Libraries puts out urgent call for volunteers

Halifax Public Libraries say they collected public and staff input throughout the summer and received 1,960 survey responses and 650 in-person conversations at community pop-ups to help shape the plan. The new visual identity was created in partnership with local design company Breakhouse.

New library cards with the colourful branding are expected to be available this spring.