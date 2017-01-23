Michigan dog recovering after it’s found with ears, nose cut off

WARNING: This story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers. Discretion is advised.

A dog in Michigan is doing “remarkably well” after it was found wandering the streets with its nose and ears cut off.

The Michigan Humane Society said they received a call on Jan. 17 from a concerned citizen who had seen a severely injured dog walking the streets.

“When our rescue driver got there, she found a Rottweiler mix dog that had its nose cut off, both of its ears removed, its tail was docked and injured and there were some injuries to the back legs,” said senior cruelty investigator Mark Romas in a four-minute video posted online.

“We’re thinking it’s intentional,” Romas added, “Because the ears had been cut so close to the head in a straight line. The nose has been removed in a straight line.”

Photos posted to the human society’s Facebook page showed the trauma the dog endured.

Since then, the shelter has given the Rottweiler mix antibiotics for his infections and pain medication to make him more comfortable.

“He’s doing remarkably well for the injuries that he has,” Dr. Shirene Cece, director of Shelter medicine, also said in the video online.

She believes the dog’s wounds are “a week to two weeks old.”

“The trauma to the nose is certainly one I am most concerned with,” Cece added, saying the nose acts as a filter to keep things out.

However, she noted that after the dog’s injuries heal, the dog’s nose might be able to be surgically rebuilt.

Still, the CEO and president of the Michigan Humane Society said he is angered by the situation.

“This is an infuriating case,” said Matt Pepper in the video. “How can someone do this?”

The humane society has now bumped up the financial reward from $2,500 to $32,00 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) involved in the animal abuse.

A donation page has also been set up for the dog.

“We have a responsibility to be a voice, to be an advocate for the animals we share our lives with,” said Pepper.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) told Global News via email, “No one can say for sure how many cases of cruelty to animals are committed because there is no central database keeping track of these numbers.”

The letter went on to say “the most common reports of abuse to dogs received by PETA’s cruelty caseworkers are dogs who are denied proper shelter, dogs who are beaten or otherwise abused, and dogs who are left outside on a chain 24/7 in all weather extremes. ”

PETA said they encourage everyone to keep dogs indoors and to report any abuse to animals.

For now though, Pepper said, the worst is behind the injured Rottweiler mix.

The Michigan Humane Society has named the dog Baron.

Follow @alleywilson_