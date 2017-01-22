Local talents and local artists featured at upcoming Winnipeg event

WINNIPEG — Next Saturday, artists, designers, and musicians from all over Winnipeg will come together to showcase their talents.

Hidden around the corners of Winnipeg are the talents of many local performers. Men and women who spend their lives focusing on music, designing clothing, and so much more.

Saturday January 28th is an opportunity for the artists to come out and showcase those talents to show Winnipeggers the hidden talents that are tucked away in our city.

Eric Olek is the designer for clothing brand Friday Knights and will be one of those talents featured at the event Saturday at Centennial Concert Hall.

“This is a good time for people to experience what the culture is all about. This Saturday is going to be definitely like that first look at something that’s going to be really cool and really unique not just to Winnipeg but to street wear,” Olek said.

The HUB: Opening Night – Winnipeg New Music Festival will also showcase Winnipeg’s newest brewery, Dj’s, and a Winnipeg hip hop artist among many other things.

Organizers said it’s a way to showcase the hidden talents of the city all focused in one location and open to the public.

Organizers said tickets are still available for the event that takes places at The Centennial Concert Hall, Saturday January 28th.