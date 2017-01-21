Canada
January 21, 2017 5:03 pm
Updated: January 21, 2017 5:10 pm

U.S. can search Canadians’ mobile phones at the border: Ralph Goodale spokesman

By Leah Schnurr Reuters

The United States border crossing is shown Wednesday, December 7, 2011 in Lacolle, Que., south of Montreal.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
A A

U.S. authorities are entitled to search the mobile devices of Canadians seeking to cross the border, a spokesman for Ralph Goodale, Canada’s public safety minister, said on Saturday.

Several Canadians traveling to attend Friday’s inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States or Saturday’s protest march in Washington were turned away at the border earlier this week.

One group was held for two hours and made to unlock and hand over their mobile phones for inspection before ultimately being denied entry.

“When entering another country, including Canada, it has always been the case that goods accompanying a traveler may be searched to verify admissibility,” Scott Bardsley, the minister’s press secretary, said in an emailed statement.

“Every country is sovereign and able to make its own rules to admit people and goods to manage its immigration framework, health and safety,” he added.

READ MORE: Canadians travelling to Donald Trump inauguration turned away at U.S. border

Relations between Canada and the United States are under scrutiny following the election of Trump, who has vowed to put “America first” and renegotiate a trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.

Global News

© 2017 Thomson Reuters

Report an error
canadian border phone searches ralph goodale
canadian phone searches us
canadian phone searches us border
inauguration day 2017
phone searches ralph goodale
Ralph Goodale
ralph goodale phone searches
trump inauguration
us border canadian phone searches
us border phone searches canadian
us border phone searches ralph goodale
us canadian phone searches

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News