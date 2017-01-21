Police investigate fatal collision involving pedestrian in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

Police are investigating after an 89-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough Friday night.

The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. on the corner of West Broadway and St-Jacques streets.

The vehicle was heading westbound on St-Jacques Street struck when it struck the man.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his head, according to Montreal police spokesman Manuel Couture.

The man was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision, a 33 -year-old woman, was also taken to hospital where she was treated for shock.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.

“The investigation is just beginning,” Couture said, adding they are hoping to interview witnesses and locate surveillance camera footage.

However, Couture confirmed to Global News that speed and alcohol were not contributing factors in the crash.