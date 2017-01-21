Crime
Montreal police search for Range Rover involved in hit-and-run

A pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a SUV Friday evening in the Montreal suburb of Mount Royal. Police are looking for a dark Range Rover in connection with the collision. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a dark-coloured Range Rover in connection with a hit-and-run in the Montreal suburb of Mount Royal Friday night that sent a young woman to hospital.

It happened at 6:15 p.m. as the 20-year-old woman was crossing Brittany Avenue, near Chemin Canora, to catch a bus that was stopped on the other side of the street.

Montreal police spokesman Manuel Couture said the Range Rover passed the bus and struck the pedestrian before fleeing eastbound on Brittany Avenue.

According to Couture, the SUV was speeding and one of the headlights was damaged in the collision.

“The Range Rover has a broken headlight but we don’t know which one (or) if it’s on the passenger side or the driver’s side,” he said.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police emergency services by dialing 911 or by calling Info-Crime, the anonymous tip line, at 514-393-1133.

Global News