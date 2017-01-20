So what did Canada’s foreign minister think of Trump’s inaugural speech?

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland struck a hopeful tone when asked for her response to U.S. President Donald Trump‘s inauguration speech on Friday.

Global News’ Eric Sorensen was the first journalist to speak with Freeland after the speech, in which Trump addressed issues such as trade and security.

Trump Inauguration: Trump signs executive order easing burdens associated with Obamacare 01:15 Trump Inauguration: Trump signs executive order easing burdens associated with Obamacare 05:30 Trump Inauguration: Deep impact of Trump’s speech 04:28 Trump Inauguration: Analyzing the inauguration speech 04:08 Trump Inauguration: protesters clash with supporters in Washington, DC after inauguration 01:18 Trump Inauguration: Protesters set limo on fire

Freeland said Trump’s speech was “consistent” with what people have heard from him before. Though she also said he hit on a few issues that are sure to strike a chord with Canadians — like the well-being of the middle class.

“I think that is a message that will be very familiar to Canadians from our own prime minister,” Freeland said.

“So I think, making sure that our relationship, our conversations with this new administration are really focused on that shared project of middle-class jobs, growth and prosperity, I think is going to lay the foundation for continued Canada-U.S. collaboration.”

Border issues also figured prominently in Trump’s speech.

“We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs,” he said.

“Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s full inauguration speech and transcript

Freeland didn’t think the statement necessarily sounded like a wish to have a beefed-up border, at least with regard to Canada.

“I heard nothing in the remarks about a thicker border with Canada,” Freeland said.

“We are a country that believes in an open society, open trade, and I feel really confident that that story of the Canadian-U.S. economic relationship is one which will find a good hearing here.”

Softwood lumber is just one of the issues that Freeland expects to address with the United States.

A softwood lumber agreement with the U.S. expired last year, opening the door to duties potentially being imposed on Canadian exports as soon as March.

That could affect jobs in a Canadian industry that employed approximately 360,000 people as of 2013. The U.S. imposed a 27.22 per cent duty in the early 2000s, and 15,000 B.C. workers were laid off within months.

“Softwood lumber is always a priority, and I think the trading relationship is a very important area for us to focus on right now,” Freeland said.

Challenging time

Ultimately, Canada’s foreign affairs minister said Canada is facing a “challenging time,” and that “it’s a time for us all to work together.”

“I’m confident that we will do that and I’m confident that we will succeed,” Freeland said.