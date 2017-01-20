Donald Trump signs executive order to ‘ease burden of Obamacare’

President Donald Trump signed his first executive order on Friday in the Oval Office shortly after his inaugural parade ended, directing agencies to ease the regulatory burdens associated with Obamacare as the U.S. Congress determines how to repeal and replace the health care law.

Trump also signed the commissions for his Defense Secretary James Mattis and his Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, who were confirmed by the Senate on Friday.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer also told reporters that Trump’s Chief of Staff Reince Preibus is sending a memo to agencies directing an immediate regulatory freeze.

Ending Obamacare was a campaign promise of Republicans including Donald Trump.

Congress voted last week to start dismantling Obamacare, despite concerns about not having a replacement ready. More than 20 million previously uninsured Americans gained coverage through Obamacare. About half the coverage was extended by expanding Medicaid and the other half through online exchanges where consumers can receive income-based subsidies.

Republicans say a good replacement would give states more control of healthcare programs and provide more stability in health insurance premiums.