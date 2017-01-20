World
January 20, 2017 7:34 pm
Updated: January 20, 2017 7:35 pm

Donald Trump signs executive order to ‘ease burden of Obamacare’

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: Donald Trump paints dark picture in inaugural speech

A A

President Donald Trump signed his first executive order on Friday in the Oval Office shortly after his inaugural parade ended, directing agencies to ease the regulatory burdens associated with Obamacare as the U.S. Congress determines how to repeal and replace the health care law.

Story continues below
Global News

READ MORE: ‘America first’: Donald Trump becomes 45th president of United States

Trump also signed the commissions for his Defense Secretary James Mattis and his Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, who were confirmed by the Senate on Friday.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer also told reporters that Trump’s Chief of Staff Reince Preibus is sending a memo to agencies directing an immediate regulatory freeze.

Ending Obamacare was a campaign promise of Republicans including Donald Trump.

READ MORE: Obamacare repeal vote passes in U.S. House of Representatives

Congress voted last week to start dismantling Obamacare, despite concerns about not having a replacement ready. More than 20 million previously uninsured Americans gained coverage through Obamacare. About half the coverage was extended by expanding Medicaid and the other half through online exchanges where consumers can receive income-based subsidies.

Republicans say a good replacement would give states more control of healthcare programs and provide more stability in health insurance premiums.

© 2017 Thomson Reuters

Report an error
affordable health care act
Donald Trump health care
Donald Trump healthcare
Donald Trump obamacare
Obamacare
President Donald Trump
Trump Obamacare

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News