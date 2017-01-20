Canada
January 20, 2017 6:10 pm

New report slams planned light electric rail system

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

Should anything delay the REM light rail project, it would be felt acutely in Kirkland, which isn't currently served by commuter trains.

Billy Shields/Global News
A A

A report released Friday afternoon by the province’s environmental public consultation agency has slammed the new REM light rail system planned for the island of Montreal.

The report panned the project’s planning as lacking specifics in terms of ridership, finances and environmental impact. It also noted that starting construction would be premature without better facts.

The $5.5-billion project is slated to start construction by the end of the year, with the first train rolling in late 2020. But consultations held last summer have raised serious doubts about its feasibility.

“It will be the most expensive project ever built in North America anywhere per passenger,” said Luc Gagnon, who was one of the people who testified before the agency in the summertime.

Should anything delay the REM light rail project, it would be felt acutely in Kirkland, which isn’t currently served by commuter trains.

Billy Shields/Global News

Kirkland Mayor Michel Gibson said the report doesn’t dampen his support for the project. But he wondered aloud if the findings would reflect the timetable.

“Will it cause a delay [in construction]? I’m not in a position to say,” he said.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BAPE
Caisse
depot
light rail
Luc Gagnon
Michel Gibson
REM
Report
Train

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News