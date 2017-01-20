Politics
January 20, 2017 8:00 pm
Updated: January 20, 2017 8:03 pm

How newspaper front pages are covering President Donald Trump

271837_10100672125736641_1074734122_o By National Online Journalist  Global News

Businessman, reality TV star, and now Commander-in-Chief: Donald J. Trump took the oath of office Friday in Washington to become the 45th President of the United States.

It’s a tough task to capture U.S. President Donald Trump, and all that his inauguration represents.

There’s no one right way to do it either, if you judge by the front pages of newspapers around the world.

Newspapers took various approaches to covering the installation of America’s 45th president.

The New York Daily News made clever use of a pun.

So did the New York Post.

Come to think of it, the Post and the Daily News used the very same headline for their Friday editions.

And the U.K.’s Daily Mail used a similar headline in a tweet.

The Knoxville News Sentinel put Trump in his place… in history.

Danish newspaper Algemeen Dagblad took a satirical approach.

Scottish paper The National used striking visuals.

And carefully combined a photo with a headline.

The Daily Mail noted that Trump’s Scottish mother gave him the Bible his swore on when he was nine years old.

The Daily Mirror left little doubt as to Trump’s priorities.

The Guardian did the same.

Some papers took simpler approaches.

Like The Washington Times

And USA Today.

And in some places, Trump’s inauguration didn’t quite grab all the attention.

READ MORE: ‘America first’: Donald Trump becomes 45th president of the United States

