How newspaper front pages are covering President Donald Trump

It’s a tough task to capture U.S. President Donald Trump, and all that his inauguration represents.

There’s no one right way to do it either, if you judge by the front pages of newspapers around the world.

Newspapers took various approaches to covering the installation of America’s 45th president.

The New York Daily News made clever use of a pun.

An early look at tomorrow's front page: INAUGURAGE https://t.co/cu8j2vIGoZ

-Trump scathes D.C.

– Rails about jobs, bad schools, crime pic.twitter.com/b8Nq9yug0i — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 20, 2017

So did the New York Post.

Today's cover: Americans of all backgrounds ready to celebrate President Trump https://t.co/JfntIAMD5a pic.twitter.com/vlKbcw9cgf — New York Post (@nypost) January 20, 2017

Come to think of it, the Post and the Daily News used the very same headline for their Friday editions.

Amazing: NYC's tabloids, which have covered Trump's rise for decades, came to the very same conclusion: "Don Of A New Day" #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/7RGIKjnzQh — Brian Ries (@moneyries) January 20, 2017

And the U.K.’s Daily Mail used a similar headline in a tweet.

President Obama and first lady Michelle welcome the Trumps to the White Househttps://t.co/id19K7eBFF pic.twitter.com/2dBYpVgTdv — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 20, 2017

The Knoxville News Sentinel put Trump in his place… in history.

Danish newspaper Algemeen Dagblad took a satirical approach.

Morgen begint Donald Trump aan wat ongetwijfeld een bijzonder presidentschap gaat worden. Vandaar deze bijzondere voorpagina van het AD pic.twitter.com/OwF4HFXH2e — AD.nl (@ADnl) January 19, 2017

Scottish paper The National used striking visuals.

Tomorrow @ScotNational Trump's world: Fat-cat bigot son of an immigrant Scot becomes most powerful man on Earth. Artwork @DamianShields1 pic.twitter.com/go51qGBjoI — The National (@ScotNational) January 19, 2017

And carefully combined a photo with a headline.

Tomorrow's front page: America turns its back on the world… Trump's inauguration speech evokes dark vision of patriotism and protectionism pic.twitter.com/ek3jL8x1ge — The National (@ScotNational) January 20, 2017

The Daily Mail noted that Trump’s Scottish mother gave him the Bible his swore on when he was nine years old.

DAILY MAIL FRONT PAGE: 'I swear to be the People's President' #skypapers pic.twitter.com/pKKI9mDd8W — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 20, 2017

The Daily Mirror left little doubt as to Trump’s priorities.

The Guardian did the same.

The Guardian front page, Saturday 21.01.17: ‘From this moment on it’s going to be only America first’ – President Trump pic.twitter.com/KjHgGCmoBA — The Guardian (@guardian) January 20, 2017

Some papers took simpler approaches.

Like The Washington Times…

And USA Today.

And in some places, Trump’s inauguration didn’t quite grab all the attention.

Look what we Germans are most worried about these days. Not Trump, nor Brexit nor EU. #Inflation! Unbelievable! Front page main tabloid #in pic.twitter.com/i2HuJxfW1j — Marcel Fratzscher (@MFratzscher) January 19, 2017

READ MORE: ‘America first’: Donald Trump becomes 45th president of the United States