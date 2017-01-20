How newspaper front pages are covering President Donald Trump

Businessman, reality TV star, and now Commander-in-Chief: Donald J. Trump took the oath of office Friday in Washington to become the 45th President of the United States.
It’s a tough task to capture U.S. President Donald Trump, and all that his inauguration represents.
There’s no one right way to do it either, if you judge by the front pages of newspapers around the world.
Trump Inauguration: Protesters, supporters clash on inauguration day
Newspapers took various approaches to covering the installation of America’s 45th president.
Come to think of it, the Post and the Daily News used the very same headline for their Friday editions.
And the U.K.’s Daily Mail used a similar headline in a tweet.
Danish newspaper Algemeen Dagblad took a satirical approach.
Scottish paper The National used striking visuals.
And carefully combined a photo with a headline.
The Daily Mail noted that Trump’s Scottish mother gave him the Bible his swore on when he was nine years old.
The Daily Mirror left little doubt as to Trump’s priorities.
Some papers took simpler approaches.
And in some places, Trump’s inauguration didn’t quite grab all the attention.
