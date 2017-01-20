Man accused of animal cruelty arrested after trying to pick up imported bulldog puppies: RCMP

A man already facing multiple charges for animal cruelty is facing a new charge after RCMP allege he tried to pick up five French Bulldog puppies imported from Budapest, Hungary.

Leduc RCMP said they received information about the animals on Jan. 19.

The man collecting the dogs was recognized from recent media reports. He was under a court order not to be involved in any business involving pets or animals.

The RCMP said those conditions stem from previous cruelty to animals charges that are before the courts.

Following consultation with the Canada Border Services Agency, the dogs were surrendered to the RCMP.

The man, who is in his 30s, was arrested and charges are pending for breach of recognizance.