Ellen DeGeneres, Neil Patrick Harris and other LGBTQ stars thank Barack Obama

LGBTQ stars from the United States and beyond shared their appreciation for outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama, celebrating everything he has done for gay and transgender rights.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show presented a series of video messages featuring friends of the program, thanking Obama for striving towards equality, kindness and love. Sia, Neil Patrick Harris, Jim Parsons, Colton Haynes, and Laverne Cox were just some of the LGBTQ stars featured in the montage.

READ MORE: Jennifer Holliday pulls out of Trump inauguration, apologizes to LGBTQ community

“You presided over a period of time that turned out, in many ways, one of the most positive periods ever in the lives of gay Americans,” Jim Parsons acknowledged. “How can we ever thank you?”

Sia, with an emotional Evan Rachel Wood, thanked Obama “for changing the way people thought about us and, honestly, the way I thought about myself.”

In the spirit of inclusiveness, the video wasn’t just open to LGBTQ stars. Vocal gay rights supporter Macklemore also chimed in. “[Thank you] for fighting for a world where I can raise my daughter to love whoever she wants to love.”

READ MORE: Tegan and Sara launch foundation for LGBTQ girls and women

“You had the first transgender presidential appointees,” Cox pointed out.

And in what was perhaps the video’s cutest moment, Portia de Rossi thanked Obama for allowing her to marry Ellen DeGeneres.

“Thank you, President Obama, because of you I got to marry the girl of my dreams.”