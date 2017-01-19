Car plows into pedestrians in Melbourne, prompting major police operation

Several pedestrians were injured after being struck by a car in Australia’s second-largest city on Friday, prompting a major police operation as officials told the public to stay away from the area.

Paramedics were called to the scene after receiving reports that several pedestrians had been hit by a car near Bourke Street, a main road running through downtown Melbourne, said Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman Rebecca Brewin. She did not know how many people were hit, or how serious their injuries might be.

Police said in a statement they were aware “a number of people have been injured,” though the exact circumstances were still being determined.

Video footage shot from a news helicopter overhead showed several heavily armed police officers standing near the area where the incident occurred. The area around the incident was shut down.

More than 10 police cars in the area. #bourkestreet corner #elizabethstreet closed to traffic. pic.twitter.com/etTln2A1kp — Tin Imp (@kayvee_imp) January 20, 2017

The Australian Open tennis championship is currently being held in the city.