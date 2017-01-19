World
January 19, 2017 10:44 pm
Updated: January 19, 2017 10:45 pm

Car plows into pedestrians in Melbourne, prompting major police operation

By Staff The Associated Press

Police and emergency services gather at the scene after a car is believed to have hit pedestrians in Bourke Street Mall in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Several pedestrians were injured after being struck by a car in Australia's second-largest city on Friday, prompting a major police operation as officials told the public to stay away from the area.

Luke Costin/AAP via AP
Paramedics were called to the scene after receiving reports that several pedestrians had been hit by a car near Bourke Street, a main road running through downtown Melbourne, said Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman Rebecca Brewin. She did not know how many people were hit, or how serious their injuries might be.

Police said in a statement they were aware “a number of people have been injured,” though the exact circumstances were still being determined.

Video footage shot from a news helicopter overhead showed several heavily armed police officers standing near the area where the incident occurred. The area around the incident was shut down.

The Australian Open tennis championship is currently being held in the city.

