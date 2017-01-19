Canada
January 19, 2017 2:44 pm

NS financial manager to be sentenced in $1-million fraud case

By The Canadian Press

Quintin Sponagle heads from a sentencing hearing at provincial court in Halifax on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Sponagle entered a guilty plea to one count of fraud over $5,000 last December related to a Ponzi scheme that scammed Nova Scotia churchgoers and others out of millions of dollars.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A Nova Scotia man who bilked investors out of more than $1 million through a questionable investment scheme in Panama is expected to be sentenced later this year.

Quintin Sponagle of Upper Vaughan, N.S., pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud over $5,000 last month, relating to his work with Jabez Financial Services Inc. of Windsor, N.S.

Police alleged Sponagle defrauded about 180 investors of more than $4 million, but Sponagle later admitted he was responsible for $1.1 million worth of fraudulent activity.

He was originally charged with three counts of fraud over $5,000 and one of theft over $5,000 – and he was scheduled to go on trial in Halifax provincial court this month, but his guilty plea on Dec. 22 eliminated the need for a trial.

Sponagle was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, but provincial court Judge Anne Derrick granted an adjournment to allow the accused to consult with a lawyer – something he chose not to do early in the proceedings.

As well, Derrick says more time is needed to pull together victim impact statements.
