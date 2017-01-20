Top spots in Edmonton where you’ll get a photo radar ticket

Have you ever received a photo radar ticket?

The program in Edmonton is controversial, and now Global News has learned the top spots in the city where you are most likely to get caught.

READ MORE: Huge spike in photo radar tickets for 6-10km/h over speed limit

The information, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, outlines the intersection closest to the photo radar location.

January to October 2016 156 Street between 92-94 Avenue 16,035 Anthony Henday Drive at Ray Gibbon Drive 13,536 Yellowhead Trail at Anthony Henday Drive 10,887 Yellowhead Trail at 215 Street 10,410 Anthony Henday Drive at Yellowhead Trail 8,838 82 Avenue between 87-89 Street 7,823 Anthony Henday Drive at Yellowhead Trail 6,769 Jasper Avenue between 87-90 Street 4,802 82 Avenue between 96-97 Street 4,607 82 Avenue between 97-98 Street 3,940

READ MORE: Spruce Grove photo radar under review amid complaints from supporters and detractors

Robin Willford lives in the area of 156 Street and 94 Avenue and said he’s received tickets from the top radar location.

“You come around [the corner] and you’re just not paying attention,” he said.

“When it first came out, I actually got four [tickets] coming down that road. I got one every day for four days. Showed up in the mail, showed up in the mail, showed up in the mail – then I figured out there was photo radar.”

RELATED: Disguised ‘utility box’ photo radar returns to Edmonton

As a whole, the number of tickets for the top 10 locations is actually down over the last couple of years, which Gerry Shimko, the executive director for City of Edmonton Traffic Safety, said can be attributed to a couple things.

“Part and parcel is the ongoing education of drivers. Over time, people will experience, potentially, a number of tickets and there’s a different decision on how they want to drive in the future,” he said.

The hot spots on the list include several locations around the Henday and Yellowhead Trail.

“Those traditionally have a very, very high volume of traffic in the tens of thousands of vehicles,” Shimko said.

READ MORE: Morinville changes photo radar policy seen by mayor as ‘cash cow’

Several locations on 82 Avenue have seen a dramatic drop in tickets over the last three years.

2014 2015 2016 % difference from 2014 to 2016 82 Avenue between 96-97 Street 16,502 8,518 4,607 72% drop 82 Avenue between 87-89 Street 6,501 12,989 7,823 20% drop 82 Avenue between 97-98 Street 14,440 8,189 3,940 73% drop

“As you travel on Whyte Avenue, now from 99 Street to basically 83 Street, where we have low compliance prior, you’re going to see the addition of 50 km/h signs even though it’s unposted. As well, in both directions, you see driver feedback signs to again advise drivers of their speed in real time,” Shimko said.

He said the addition of signs is what the city can do now without major changes.

“There’s always, in the future, should we look at redesigning this? We could potentially make some infrastructure changes, which are extremely expensive, but there’s a whole priority of other locations as well that we would need to take into consideration.”