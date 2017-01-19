2 charged after baby found in car during fentanyl drug deal in Ontario: police

Two people have been charged with drug trafficking offences after police in Oshawa, Ont. say they were caught dealing fentanyl in a car with a baby inside.

Durham Regional Police said they were conducting an ongoing drug investigation when they say they saw two people dealing drugs in a parked vehicle in the Pentland Street and Nonquon Road area Wednesday.

Officers then approached the vehicle to arrest the two suspects, which is when police said they discovered the baby in the backseat. The child was turned over to a family member and the Children’s Aid Society was notified.

Police said they searched the vehicle and found $1,786 worth of fentanyl, in addition to an undisclosed amount of money.

A search warrant was executed at a home in the Harmony Road and Beatrice Street area of Oshawa where police said they seized drug paraphernalia.

A 34-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Oshawa, were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The names of the suspects have been withheld by police to protect the identity of the child.

Police declined to say whether the suspects were related to the baby but told Global News they were not investigating an abduction.

Anyone with any new information is asked to contact Const. Lloyd of East Division CRU at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2330 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).