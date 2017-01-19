Ontario Progressive Conservatives raised $12.6M in 2016, twice the amount of Liberals

TORONTO – A loophole in Ontario’s campaign finance legislation, now closed, enabled the Progressive Conservatives to fundraise $12.6 million last year – nearly double what the governing Liberals collected.

Elections Ontario filings also show the province’s three parties, including the New Democrats, reaped the benefits of last-minute fundraising before the rules changed Jan. 1, collecting a total of $2.2 million in the final week of the year alone.

READ MORE: Ontario’s election finance reform legislation passes unanimously

The old rules allowed individuals, corporations and unions to donate $9,975 to a party each year, but they were also allowed to donate the same amount during a byelection period.

The Liberals raised $2.6 million during the Whitby-Oshawa byelection, but after they came under fire for the loophole, they wouldn’t make further use of it, passing up extra fundraising during the Scarborough-Rouge River vote and the Niagara West-Glanbrook and Ottawa-Vanier byelections.

Together with their donations under the annual allowable amounts, the Liberals raised a total of $6.5 million in 2016.

READ MORE: Ontario’s chief electoral officer raises concerns about proposed MPP fundraiser ban

The Progressive Conservatives, meanwhile, raised $3.1 million under the annual amounts, $2 million for Whitby-Oshawa, $3.9 million for Scarborough-Rouge River and $3.6 million for Niagara West-Glanbrook and Ottawa-Vanier – which rules allowed them to continue to collect until three months after the vote itself.

The NDP raised $3.4 million in 2016, which still leaves the party in debt.