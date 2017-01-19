Politics
January 19, 2017 10:57 am

Ontario Progressive Conservatives raised $12.6M in 2016, twice the amount of Liberals

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario Progressive Conservative party leader Patrick Brown speaks after winning the PC party leadership in Toronto on Saturday, May 9, 2015.

Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press
TORONTO – A loophole in Ontario’s campaign finance legislation, now closed, enabled the Progressive Conservatives to fundraise $12.6 million last year – nearly double what the governing Liberals collected.

Elections Ontario filings also show the province’s three parties, including the New Democrats, reaped the benefits of last-minute fundraising before the rules changed Jan. 1, collecting a total of $2.2 million in the final week of the year alone.

READ MORE: Ontario’s election finance reform legislation passes unanimously

The old rules allowed individuals, corporations and unions to donate $9,975 to a party each year, but they were also allowed to donate the same amount during a byelection period.

The Liberals raised $2.6 million during the Whitby-Oshawa byelection, but after they came under fire for the loophole, they wouldn’t make further use of it, passing up extra fundraising during the Scarborough-Rouge River vote and the Niagara West-Glanbrook and Ottawa-Vanier byelections.

Together with their donations under the annual allowable amounts, the Liberals raised a total of $6.5 million in 2016.

READ MORE: Ontario’s chief electoral officer raises concerns about proposed MPP fundraiser ban

The Progressive Conservatives, meanwhile, raised $3.1 million under the annual amounts, $2 million for Whitby-Oshawa, $3.9 million for Scarborough-Rouge River and $3.6 million for Niagara West-Glanbrook and Ottawa-Vanier – which rules allowed them to continue to collect until three months after the vote itself.

The NDP raised $3.4 million in 2016, which still leaves the party in debt.

