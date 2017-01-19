Money
Gourmet hot chocolate in Montreal raises funds for a good cause

La Grande Tournée du Chocolat Chaud kicks off Jan 21. and Global News Morning’s Kim Sullivan caught up with sponsor Louis Richard from Valrhona, a chocolate supplier, to talk about the event.

The hot chocolate tour will take place at various locations in Montreal with proceeds going to La Tablée des Chefs, an organization based out of the Jean Talon Market dedicated to teaching cooking skills to teenagers.

“It’s really important for us to be involved, [it’s our] third time in Montreal and our first time in Quebec City,” Richard said.

Spokesperson for La Tablée des Chefs, Annie Corriveau, said the proceeds are going to a worthwhile cause.

“They do develop culinary autonomy, [but] it’s a lot of team building, a sense of organization,” Corriveau said.

“[Parents] know they are [learning about] eating healthy food.”

La Grande Tournée du Chocolat Chaud goes until Jan. 29 and hot chocolates will cost $3 a cup.

