TTC, 2 transit officers sued for $4M in violent Union Station confrontation

A Toronto father and son have launched a $4-million lawsuit against the Toronto Transit Commission and two of its transit enforcement officers in connection to a violent confrontation at Union Station two years ago.

Russell Gillman, 64, and his 35-year-old son Jamie, allege in their statement of claim that they were “excessively and unreasonably” assaulted at Union Station after leaving a Toronto Maple Leafs game on Jan. 29, 2015.

The two men, who had assault charges against them dropped last month, claim the elder Gillman accidentally brushed up against a transit officer after paying his fare and was forced against the wall and arrested.

A video of the incident posted on social media shows an officer appearing to punch a man in the stomach as he kneels face down on a subway platform.

A second TTC officer can be seen repeatedly punching another man in the face as a TTC employee tries to separate the two.

“This case is about those in authority overstepping their bounds,” lawyer Michael Smitiuch said in a media release. “Both the Gillmans and the public deserve assurances that this sort of incident won’t be repeated.”

The Gillmans, who suffered an arm, head and shoulder injuries in the incident, allege the TTC allowed unqualified and inadequately trained employees to work as transit officers.

The TTC says special constables have the ability to make arrests and use force when warranted but that they also receive extra training designed to avoid violent altercations.

Both TTC officers involved in the confrontation were absolved of any wrongdoing following an investigation by the Toronto Police Service professional standards branch.

