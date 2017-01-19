Laval man dies after falling from 12th floor of apartment building

Laval police are investigating what they call a suspicious death in the residential neighbourhood of Havre-des-Iles in Chomedy.

At 4:15 Thursday morning police responded to a 911 call from a neighbour who found a 26-year-old man lying unconscious on a patio.

Laval police later determined that the man fell from the 12th floor of a building but are unable to determine at this time if he jumped, accidentally fell or was pushed.

Police have also said drugs were consumed by the deceased and a few of his friends.