Video shows angry passenger forcibly removed from Air Transat flight to Vancouver

A passenger had to be forcibly removed from an Air Transat flight to Vancouver on Monday after reportedly lashing out at crew members.

The flight was coming from Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba. Passengers tell Global News the incident started a few minutes after the plane left the gate.

“There were four or five people around the middle of the plane that were trying to subdue him and they got a hold of him and crammed him into a small washroom in the middle of the plane,” said one passenger who was on board.

“But he found his way out and then they were bear-hugging him and he kind of pushed them away and that’s when he struck an Air Transat employee, a stewardess, very hard.”

It is still unclear what caused the disturbance.

Air Transat told Global News police met the aircraft at the gate and removed the passenger.

There is no word on whether the passenger will face any charges where he could be from.