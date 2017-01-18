Hamilton woman who faked cancer sentenced to 2 years after pleading guilty to fraud

HAMILTON – A 33-year-old Hamilton woman who faked having cancer has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding a provincial program.

Lawyer Cole Raftery says Sarah Lucas pleaded guilty Wednesday to fraud over $5,000, identity theft and uttering a forged document.

Hamilton police charged Lucas in November 2015 after investigating discrepancies in claims filed to the Ontario Disability Support Program.

Police said Lucas submitted claims for cancer treatments, as well as for residency in a hotel while she was supposed to be receiving medical attention.

Raftery says the total amount of the fraud was $219,000, adding that none of the money has been recovered.

Raftery says his client has been “really, really sorry” throughout the case and is “embarrassed and ashamed.”