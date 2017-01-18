One young Canadian in 7 has had suicidal thoughts: survey

Nearly a quarter of a million Canadians between 15 and 24 have had depression and also suicidal thoughts at some point, Statistics Canada reported today.

Young people might consider suicide for reasons unrelated to depression such as bullying or stress, the report points out. In total, 14 per cent of them (or one in seven) reported suicidal thoughts linked to any cause — depression or external stresses.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among Canadians in this age group. The StatCan survey showed that five per cent of them had gone as far as making a suicide plan, and two per cent had made such a plan in the last year.

READ: Tortured Mind: Canada’s mental health crisis

Depression and suicidal thoughts were more common among young women than young men, though women were more likely to seek help. Immigrant youth were less likely to seek help.

Only about a third of young people with lifetime suicidal thoughts ever sought professional help.

Suicidal thoughts are much higher for young people who had depression than those who don’t — about 11 per cent reported having had depression at any point during their lifetime, about half of whom also reported suicidal thoughts.

Where to get help

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways for getting help if you, or someone you know, is suffering from mental health issues.