Gospel singer Travis Greene believes he can ‘redefine culture’ by performing at Trump inaugural ball

Even though Travis Greene has not been officially announced as an inauguration performer by Donald Trump’s team, the singer took it upon himself to announce via Instagram that he will perform at the inaugural ball this week.

“Family, I have something very special to share – and I wanted you to hear directly from me,” Greene wrote in the caption to the Instagram video.

“The doors that [Jesus Christ has] opened over the past couple of years have just blown my mind,” he can be heard saying in the video. “One of those doors was an invitation to the inaugural ball, to Washington, D.C. After much prayer, deliberation and soul-searching, I literally spoke to most of my spiritual advisers throughout the country, and it was an overwhelming, ‘Go!'”

Family, I have something very special to share – and I wanted you to hear directly from me. We are redefining culture. Taking the light and love of Jesus, where it belongs. A video posted by Travis Greene (@travisgreenetv) on Jan 15, 2017 at 6:15pm PST

“Why? Because in the Bible, many times, when God’s hand was on someone, on his servant, he gave them access to places of power. They served and spoke his word in front of kings that they agreed with and disagreed with,” Greene continued.

“So I believe that this is a door open from God for me to engage in culture – not to sit back and tolerate or complain, but to help redefine culture in some way. So I’m taking the light and the love of Jesus where it belongs,” he concluded.

Greene joins a list of already-announced performers which includes, Toby Keith, The Piano Guys, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, Tim Wishlow and Sam & Dave’s Sam Moore.

The 33-year-old singer has received major backlash online for agreeing to perform at Trump’s inauguration.

Hopefully Travis Greene's tour sales don't go down for performing at the Inaugural Ball 😬 — Duff🥀 (@joyceeeeeeey) January 16, 2017

Travis Greene is performing at the Inaugural Ball? Hmm… 🤔 — Reesha (@reeshanichole) January 18, 2017

@TravisGreeneTV @TMZ So you're OK with Trump disrespecting Obama with fake Birther news for years. How do you justify that as a Black Man. — Big Loser99 (@Bigloser99) January 18, 2017

travis greene isn't getting paid to sing at the inaugural ball. bless him, Lord. — Min. Jess (@JessTownes) January 18, 2017

Some people on social media support his decision of performing at the inaugural ball, though.

S/O to Travis Greene! This dude has accepted the invite to sing at Trumps inaugural ball…and I aint mad at him one bit! 😎 — C.Goss #NoCeilings (@iamcgoss) January 16, 2017

Travis Greene has agreed to perform at the Inaugural Ball and based upon his explanation, I fully support his decision. — Dawuan Norwood ✖️ (@dmnorwood) January 16, 2017

The Grammy nominated gospel singer said he “prayed real hard” when given the invitation and asked himself “What would Jesus do?” He told TMZ on Jan.17 that he’s avoided the firestorm of protests online about his decision because he hasn’t been going on social media much in the last month.

Jennifer Holliday was originally announced to perform on Jan. 20, but chose to step down after she received death threats and was the victim of racial slurs once news spread she was one of the event’s performers.

When asked why she initially agreed to perform, Holliday says, “Because I’m an artist and I love America. It just didn’t dawn on me. I have performed for four other presidents. I started with Ronald Reagan, daddy Bush, Bush, the Clintons during their eight-year time… It really wasn’t a thing back then.”

“They were saying I should kill myself or someone should kill me… all over singing a song,” Holliday revealed, recalling the death threats she received online.

Greene will be opening up the Liberty Ball Jan. 20 with his Grammy nominated hit, International. He revealed that he will be opening with that hit song because organizers want to open up the event with a “faith-filled moment.”