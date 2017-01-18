Flight MH370 victims’ families say authorities have ‘cheated’ them

Family members of the Chinese citizens aboard doomed Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 say the authorities who ended the search for the plane are deceiving them.

A few dozen relatives gathered in Beijing on Wednesday, one day after Australia, China and Malaysia called an end to a nearly three-year search for the plane. Nearly two-thirds of the 239 people on board were Chinese.

Zhang Meiling, whose 37-year-old daughter was on board, told reporters that the authorities have “cheated us for the past three years.”

Another relative, Dai Shuqing, said the authorities were “wasting time” and owed them an explanation for why they failed to find the plane or the victims.

Several of the attendees were crying, and shouting could be heard from outside the meeting.

READ MORE: Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 search ends with few answers after 3 years