Manitoba family devastated after fire destroys home, months after son killed in crash

Kleefeld, Man. — A large family in Kleefeld, Man., is trying to find a new home after flames ripped through their house Sunday afternoon. This tragedy comes almost two months after their 19-year-old son was killed in a crash on Highway 52.

On Sunday around 3:30 p.m., Jakob Bool, his wife and their 13 children were home when someone smelled smoke coming from the attached garage on Oak Lane, just east of Highway 52.

“I opened the door and I saw black smoke and I stepped in the garage… I couldn’t see anything and I felt really hot,” Bool said.

He went back into the house and rushed his family out the door.

“We just ran out from the house and ran to the neighbour in the back without shoes and without everything in the snow,” he said.

The fire started in the garage and spread to the home, fire officials told Global News.

The family lost all of their belongings and have been staying with other family members until they find a new home to rent.

“I [said] thank god, it could be worse. Really worse. It [could have] happened at 3 a.m. at night or something like that, and I don’t know if there [would have been] anybody alive,” he said.

Damage is estimated at close to $700,000.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to raise money for the family. On Tuesday morning, it had almost reached its goal of $25,000.

Crews on scene battling the fire.

Senior fire investigator,  Ken Giersch said the fire was caused by an electrical issue with an extension cord.

With files from 680 CJOB

