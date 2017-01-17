SaskTel signs 4G LTE roaming agreement with AT&T

SaskTel announced Tuesday it has signed a 4G LTE roaming agreement with AT&T.

Customers with SaskTel can stay connected while travelling in the United States using AT&T’s network.

“This roaming agreement with AT&T will enable SaskTel customers to enjoy 4G LTE wireless speeds while travelling in the U.S.,” SaskTel president and CEO Ron Styles said in a press release.

“SaskTel is committed to delivering superior international coverage to our customers and the resulting faster mobile data speeds will provide improved performance to our customers roaming across the U.S.”

Officials with SaskTel said the agreement will provide up to 10 times faster data speeds, when comparing download speeds of 4G LTE to the industry average 3G.

Once customers have opted-in, they’ll have access to rates of five dollars a day for 300 megabytes of data and three dollars a day for unlimited voice calling while travelling south of the border. More information is available on SaskTel’s travel support hub.

SaskTel, a Saskatchewan Crown corporation, is an information and communications technology (ICT) provider in the province with around 1.4 million customer connections, according to officials.