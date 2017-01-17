2017 Canadian Screen Awards nominees revealed

The nominations for the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards were announced Tuesday, honouring the best in Canada’s film and television industries over the past year.

Leading the list of TV nominations is Orphan Black with 14 nominations, while other series to receive multiple nods include Schitt’s Creek (13), Kim’s Convenience (11), and 19-2 and Vikings, which each garnered nine nods.

ET Canada viewers will be pleased to note that two of our own TV specials — one exploring the fourth season of Vikings, the other focusing on Survivor — also received nominations.

Howie Mandel hosts the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards, to be broadcast live from Toronto’s Sony Centre for the Performing Arts on Sunday, March 12. Here is the complete list of film and television nominees:

FILM

Best Motion Picture

“Bad Seeds” | “Les mauvaises herbes” – Luc Vandal, Lorraine Dufour

“Before the Streets” | “Avant les rues” – Chloé Leriche

“Hello Destroyer” – Daniel Domachowski, Haydn Wazelle

“It’s Only the End of the World” | “Juste la fin du monde” – Nancy Grant, Sylvain Corbeil, Xavier Dolan

“Old Stone” – Xianjian Wu, Chi-an Lin, Jing Wang, Sarah Stallard

“Operation Avalanche” – Matthew Miller, Lee Kim, Matt Johnson

“Race” – Louis-Philippe Rochon, Dominique Séguin, Jean-Charles Lévy, Luc Dayan

“Searchers” | Maliglutit – Zacharius Kunuk

“Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves” | “Ceux qui font les revolutions à moitié n’ont fait que se creuser un tombeau” – Hany Ouichou

“Weirdos” – Marc Almon, Mike MacMillan, Bruce McDonald

Achievement in Art Direction / Production Design

André-Line Beauparlant – “Bad Seeds” | “Les mauvaises herbes”

Aidan Leroux, Joel Richardson – “Born to Be Blue”

David Brisbin, Isabelle Guay, Jean-Pierre Paquet – “Race”

Emmanuel Fréchette – “Two Lovers and a Bear”

Matt Likely – “Weirdos”

Achievement in Cinematography

Glauco Bermudez – “Before the Streets” | “Avant les rues”

André Turpin – “It’s Only the End of the World” | “Juste la fin du monde”

Josée Deshaies – “Nelly”

Mingkai Leung – “Old Stone”

Scott Moore – “Werewolf”

Achievement in Costume Design

Marjatta Nissinen – “The Girl King”

Patricia McNeil – “Nelly”

Megan Oppenheimer – “Operation Avalanche”

Mario Davignon – “Race”

Bethana Briffett – “Weirdos “

Achievement in Direction

Chloé Leriche – “Before the Streets” | “Avant les rues”

Kevan Funk – “Hello Destroyer”

Xavier Dolan – “It’s Only the End of the World” | “Juste la fin du monde”

Matt Johnson – “Operation Avalanche”

Mathieu Denis, Simon Lavoie – “Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves” | “Ceux qui font les revolutions à moitié n’ont fait que se creuser un tombeau”

Achievement in Editing

Claude Palardy – “Bad Seeds” | “Les mauvaises herbes”

Michael Long – “Old Stone”

Richard Comeau – “Two Lovers and a Bear”

Duff Smith – “Weirdos”

Ashley McKenzie – “Werewolf”

Achievement in Makeup

Lynda McCormack – “Born to be Blue”

Maïna Militza, Denis Vidal – “It’s Only the End of the World” | “Juste la fin du monde”

Melissa Meretsky, Jennifer Walton, Lisa Belyea – “The Northlander”

Natalie Trépanier, Réjean Goderre – “Race”

Kathryn Casault – “Two Lovers and a Bear”

Achievement in Music – Original Score

Todor Kobakov, Steve London, David Braid – “Born to be Blue”

Michael White – “HEVN (Revenge)”

Alain Mayrand – “Numb”

Jesse Zubot – “Two Lovers and a Bear”

Taymaz Saba – “Window Horses: The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming”

Achievement in Music – Original Song

Nikan Boivin – “Before the Streets” | “Avant les rues” – “Sokecimoyekw”

David Braid – “Born to be Blue” – “Could Have Been”

Daniel Stimac – “A Date with Miss Fortune” – “Almost Had it All”

Camille Poliquin, Laurence Lafond-Beaulne – “King Dave” – “Natalie”

Matthew Schellenberg – “Lovesick” – “Draw Blood”

Achievement in Overall Sound

Marcel Chouinard, Philippe Lavigne, Stéphane Bergeron, Shaun-Nicholas Gallagher, Louis Collin – “Bad Seeds” | “Les mauvaises herbes”

Francois Grenon – “It’s Only the End of the World” | “Juste la fin du monde”

Sylvain Brassard, Michel Lecoufle, Stephen De Oliveira, Nicholas Gagnon – “King Dave”

Matt Chan – “Operation Avalanche”

Claude La Haye, Luc Boudrias, Pierre-Jules Audet – “Race”

Achievement in Sound Editing

Sylvain Brassard, Guy Francoeur, Benoit Dame, Guy Pelletier – “It’s Only the End of the World” | “Juste la fin du monde”

Sylvain Brassard, Guy Pelletier, Christian Rivest – “King Dave”

Matt Chan, James Patrick, Frieda Bay – “Operation Avalanche”

Pierre-Jules Audet, Jérôme Décarie, Michelle Cloutier, Stan Sakell, Jean-François Sauvé, Mathieu Beaudin, François Senneville, Luc Raymond, Jean-Philippe Saint-Laurent – “Race”

Miguel Nunes, Ryan Thompson, Gina Mueller, Maureen Murphy – “The Unseen”

Achievement in Visual Effects

Tristan Zerafa – “Operation Avalanche

Martin Lipmann, Cynthia Mourou, Benoit Touchette, Jonathan Piché-Delorme, Frédéric Breault – Race

Bob Habros, Adele Venables, Julika Pape, Milos Djakovic, Adam Kube, Mike Wearing, Richard Darwin – The Unseen

Adapted Screenplay

Xavier Dolan – “It’s Only the End of the World” | “Juste la fin du monde”

Bachir Bensaddek – “Montreal, White City” | “Montréal la blanche”

David Bezmozgis – “Natasha”

Original Screenplay

Kevan Funk – “Hello Destroyer”

Stella Meghie – “Jean of the Joneses”

Johnny Ma – “Old Stone”

Zacharius Kunuk – “Searchers” | “Maliglutit”

Daniel MacIvor – “Weirdos”

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Jared Abrahamson – “Hello Destroyer”

Gang Chen – “Old Stone”

Stephan James – “Race”

Lawrence Barry – “Riverhead”

Andrew Gillis – “Werewolf”

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Jacques Newashish – “Before the Streets” | “Avant les rues”

Vincent Cassel – “It’s Only the End of the World” | “Juste la fin du monde”

Michael Reventar – “Kidnap Capital”

Henry Czerny – “The Other Half”

Evan Mercer – “Riverhead”

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Carmen Ejogo – “Born to be Blue”

Nathalie Doummar – “Boundaries” | “Pays”

Sasha K. Gordon – “Natasha”

Tatiana Maslany – “The Other Half”

Bhreagh MacNeil – “Werewolf”

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Kwena Bellemare Boivin – “Before the Streets” | “Avant les rues”

Nathalie Baye – “It’s Only the End of the World” | “Juste la fin du monde”

Sherri Shepherd – “Jean of the Joneses”

Gabrielle Tremblay – “Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves” | “Ceux qui font les revolutions à moitié n’ont fait que se creuser un tombeau”

Molly Parker – “Weirdos”

Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary

“Gulîstan, Land of Roses” – Zaynê Akyol, Fanny Drew, Sarah Mannering, Yanick Létourneau, Mehmet Aktas, Denis McCready

“I Am the Blues” – Daniel Cross, Bob Moore, Mila Aung-Thwin, Bruce Cowley

“KONELĪNE: our land beautiful” – Nettie Wild, Betsy Carson

“The Prison in Twelve Landscapes” – Brett Story

“Waseskun” – Steve Patry, Nathalie Cloutier, Denis McCready, Colette Loumède

Best Cinematography in a Feature Length Documentary

Chris Romeike – “Giants of Africa”

Joan Poggio – “Gun Runners”

John Price – “I Am the Blues”

Van Royko – “KONELĪNE: our land beautiful”

Derek Rogers – “The Skyjacker’s Tale”

Best Editing in a Feature Length Documentary

Eric Pedicelli – “Black Code”

Dave De Carlo – “Giants of Africa”

Mathieu Bouchard-Malo – “Gulîstan, Land of Roses”

Michael Brockington – “KONELĪNE: our land beautiful”

Nathalie Lamoureux – “Waseskun”

Best Short Documentary

“Frame 394” – Rich Williamson, Shasha Nakhai, Ed Barreveld

“The Road to Webequie” – Ryan Noth, Tess Girard

“Stone Makers” – Jean-Marc E. Roy, Colette Loumède, Denis McCready, Claudia Chabot

“This River” – Katherena Vermette, Erika MacPherson, Alicia Smith, David Christensen

“Tshiuetin” – Caroline Monnet, Eric Cinq-Mars

Best Live Action Short Drama

“A Funeral for Lightning” – Emily Kai Bock

“Mutants” – Alexandre Dostie, Hany Ouichou, Gabrielle Tougas-Fréchette

“Oh What a Wonderful Feeling” – François Jaros, Fanny-Laure Malo

“Star” – Emilie Mannering, Fanny Drew, Sarah Mannering

“Wild Skin” – Ariane Louis-Seize, Jeanne-Marie Poulain, Hany Ouichou

Best Animated Short

“Blind Vaysha” – Theodore Ushev, Marc Bertrand

“I am Here” – Eoin Duffy, Maral Mohammadian, Shirley Vercruysse

“I Like Girls” – Diana Obomsawin, Marc Bertrand

“Mamie” – Janice Nadeau, Marc Bertrand, Corinne Destombes

“Red of the Yew Tree” – Marie-Hélène Turcotte, Felix Dufour-Laperrière

TELEVISION

Best Dramatic Series

“19-2” – Bravo (Bell Media)

“Blood & Water” – OMNI (Rogers Media)

“Orphan Black” – Space (Bell Media)

“This Life” – CBC (CBC)

“Vikings” – History (Corus Entertainment)

Best Comedy Series

“Kim’s Convenience” – CBC (CBC)

“Letterkenny” – CraveTV (Bell Media)

“Mohawk Girls” – APTN (Aboriginal People’s Television Network)

“Mr. D” – CBC (CBC)

“Schitt’s Creek” – CBC (CBC)

Best Reality / Competition Program or Series

“The Amazing Race Canada” – CTV (Bell Media)

“Big Brother Canada” – Global (Corus Entertainment)

“Canada’s Smartest Person” – CBC (CBC)

“Knock Knock Ghost” – OUTtv (OUTtv)

“Masterchef Canada” – CTV (Bell Media)

Best Animated Program or Series

“Beat Bugs” – Netflix (Netflix)

“The Curse of Clara: A Holiday Tale” – CBC (CBC)

“The Deep” – Family CHRGD (DHX)

“Fangbone!” – Family CHRGD (DHX)

Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series

“Hip-Hop Evolution” – HBO Canada (Bell Media)

“Interrupt This Program” – CBC (CBC)

“Justice for MLK: The Hunt for James Earl Ray” – Histoire (Corus Entertainment)

“Loretta Lynn: Still A Mountain Girl” – Documentary Channel (CBC)

Best Children’s or Youth Fiction Program or Series

Backstage – “Family Channel” (DHX)

“Degrassi: Next Class” – Family Channel (DHX)

“Make It Pop” – YTV (Corus Entertainment)

“Odd Squad” – TVOKids (TVO)

“Wild Kratts” – TVO (TVO)

Best Children’s or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series

“Gaming Show (In My Parents’ Garage)” – Family Channel (DHX)

“Science Max: Experiments at Large” – TVO (TVOkids)

“We Are Savvy” – Family Channel (DHX)

Best Documentary Program

“Hold Your Fire” – National (CBC)

“Looking For Mike” – CBC – Firsthand (CBC)

“My Millennial Life” – TVO (TVO)

“Survivors Rowe” – TVO (TVO)

“Wasted” – CBC (CBC)

Best Factual Program or Series

“Curse of the Frozen Gold” – History (Corus Entertainment)

“Keeping Canada Alive” – CBC (CBC)

“Real Detective” – Netflix (Netflix)

“Still Standing” – CBC (CBC)

“This Is High School” – CBC (CBC)

Best History Documentary Program or Series

“Newfoundland at Armageddon” – CBC (CBC)

“The Pass System” – APTN (Aboriginal Peoples Television Network)

“Reunion of Giants” – Documentary Channel (CBC)

“War Story: Afghanistan” – History (Corus Entertainment)

Best Lifestyle Program or Series

“Cityline” – City (Rogers)

“Great Canadian Cookbook – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment)

“Leave it to Bryan” – HGTV (Corus Entertainment)

“Masters of Flip” – W Network (Corus Entertainment)

“You Gotta Eat Here!” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment)

Best Live Entertainment Special

“2016 Canadian Screen Awards” – CBC (CBC)

“etalk @ the Oscars” – CTV (Bell Media)

“The Tragically Hip – A National Celebration” – CBC (CBC)

Best Live Sports Event

2015 Grey Cup – TSN (Bell Media)

Game 6, Stanley Cup Final – Sportsnet (Rogers)

NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 – TSN (Bell Media)

Rio 2016 – CBC (CBC)

Best Local Newscast

“CBC News: Here & Now” – CBC (CBC)

“CBC Toronto News” – CBC Toronto (CBC)

“CTV News Toronto at 6” – CTV Toronto (CTV News)

“Global News Hour at 6” – Global (Corus Entertainment)

Best Music Program or Series

“iHeartRADIO Much Music Video Awards” – Much (Bell Media)

“The JUNO Awards 2016” – CTV (Bell Media)

“WE Day” – CTV (Bell Media)

Best National Newscast

“CBC News Network with Ian Hanomansing” – CBC News Network (CBC)

“CBC News: The National” – CBC (CBC)

“CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme” – CTV News (Bell Media)

“Global National” – Global (Corus Entertainment)

Best News or Information Program

“CBC News: Marketplace” – “Toxic Jewelry” – CBC (CBC)

“CBC News Special Presentation” – “Face to Face with the Prime Minister” – CBC (CBC)

“W5: Healing Hands” – CTV (Bell Media)

Best News or Information Segment

“CBC News: The National” – “Another Choice” – CBC (CBC)

“CBC News: The National” – “Dirty Work” – CBC (CBC)

“CBC News: The National” – “Captured in Carnage” – CBC (CBC)

“CBC News: The National” – “Catching up with the Farwans” – CBC (CBC)

“the fifth estate” – “The Boy on the Beach” – CBC (CBC)

Best News or Information Series

“CBC News: Marketplace” – CBC (CBC)

“Daily Planet” – Discovery Channel (Bell Media)

“the fifth estate” – CBC (CBC)

“W5” – CTV (Bell Media)

Best News Special

“2015 Federal Election” – CTV News (Bell Media)

“CBC News: Beaumont-Hamel 100th” – CBC Newfoundland and Labrador (CBC)

“CBC News: Canada Votes – Election Night: October 19th” – CBC (CBC)

“Decision Manitoba” – Global Winnipeg (Corus Entertainment)

“Fort McMurray Wildfire Evacuation” – Global Edmonton (Corus Entertainment)

Best Performing Arts Program

“The Adventures of Pericles” – CBC (CBC)

“The Taming of the Shrew” – CBC (CBC)

Best Pre-School Program or Series

“The Adventures of Napkin Man” – CBC (CBC)

“Kids’ CBC Training Day” – CBC (CBC)

“PAW Patrol” – TVO (TVO)

“Peg + Cat” – Treehouse (Corus Entertainment)

“Scout & The Gumboot Kids” – Kids’ CBC 1 (CBC)

Best Reportage, Local

“CBC Vancouver News at Six” – “Online Revenge Arrest” – CBC British Columbia (CBC)

“Global BC” – “Missing Plane Found” – Global (Corus Entertainment)

“Global News at 5:30 and 6:00” – Global (Corus Entertainment)

“Life and Death Decisions” – CICT Global (Corus Entertainment)

Best Reportage, National

“Campus Sexual Harassment: A CBC News Investigation” – CBC (CBC)

“CBC News: The National” – “Trapped at the Border” – CBC (CBC)

“CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme” – “On the Front Line: Iraq” – CTV News (Bell Media)

“Global National” – CHAN (Corus Entertainment)

Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series

“Kenya Wildlife Diaries” – Love Nature (Blue Ant Media)

“Moose: A Year in the Life of a Twig Eater” – CBC (CBC)

“My Brain Made Me Do It” – CBC (CBC)

“Trapped in a Human Zoo” – CBC (CBC)

“Volcanic Odysseys” – Love Nature (Blue Ant Media)

Best Sports Feature Segment

“Believe in Ryp” – TSN (Bell Media)

“El Presidente” – TSN (Bell Media)

“Gordie Howe Segment” – Sportsnet (Rogers)

“Radical Play” – TSN (Bell Media)

“Stephen Brunt’s Ali Essay” – Sportsnet (Rogers)

Best Sports Opening/Tease

Jays Post Season Opening Tease – Sportsnet (Rogers)

Raptors Playoff/Marcus Stroman – Sportsnet (Rogers)

Rio 2016 – CBC (CBC)

Toronto Argonauts Season Opener – TSN (Bell Media)

Best Sports Program or Series

“Against All Odds: The RCAF Flyers” – Sportsnet (Sportsnet)

“The Equalizer” – CBC (CBC and Société Radio-Canada)

“Journey to the Grey Cup: 2015 Edmonton Eskimos” – TSN (Bell Media)

“Muhammad Ali – The Greatest” – Sportsnet (Rogers)

“Sinaloa to the Show – The Robert Asuna Story” – Sportsnet (Rogers)

Best Talk Program or Series

“etalk’s Ultimate Oscar Guide 2016” – CTV (Bell Media)

“InnerSpace” – Space (Bell Media)

“The Marilyn Denis Show” – CTV (Bell Media)

“The Social”- CTV/CTV TWO/M3/E! (Bell Media)

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

“Murdoch Mysteries – A Merry Murdoch Christmas” – CBC (CBC)

“Odd Squad: The Movie” – TVOKids (TVO)

“Slasher” – Super Channel (Allarco Entertainment)

“Unclaimed” – CBC (CBC)

Best Variety or Sketch Comedy Program or Series

“Baroness Von Sketch Show” – CBC (CBC)

“The Beaverton” – The Comedy Network (Bell Media)

“Canada’s Walk of Fame 2015” – Global (Corus Entertainment)

“This Hour Has 22 Minutes” – CBC (CBC)

Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program

“After the Last River” – Documentary Channel (CBC)

“I, Pedophile” – CBC (CBC)

“Guantanamo’s Child: Omar Khadr” – Documentary Channel (CBC)

“The War at Home” – CBC (CBC)

CRAFT CATEGORIES

Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research

“Painted Land: In Search of the Group of Seven” – TVO (TVO)

“The Pass System” – APTN (Aboriginal Peoples Television Network)

“Trapped in a Human Zoo” – CBC (CBC)

“War Story: Afghanistan” – History (Corus Entertainment)

“While You Were Sleeping” – CBC (CBC)

Barbara Sears Award for Best Visual Research

“Against All Odds: The RCAF Flyers” – Sportsnet (Rogers)

“Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah” – Documentary Channel (CBC)

“The Fifth Estate” – “The Fire Breather: The Rise and Rage of Donald Trump” – CBC (CBC)

“How to Change the World” – HBO Canada (Bell Media)

“Ron Taylor: Dr. Baseball” – Bravo (Bell Media)

Best Achievement in Make-Up

“Dark Matter” – “Welcome to Your New Home” – Space (Bell Media)

“Frontier” – “Mushkegowuk Esquewu” – Discovery Channel (Bell Media)

“Murdoch Mysteries” – “Summer of ’75” – CBC (CBC)

“Reign” – “Clans” – CTV (Bell Media)

“Wynonna Earp” – “Diggin’ Up Bones” – CHCH (Channel Zero)

Best Costume Design

“Frontier” – “Wolves” – Discovery Channel (Bell Media)

“Murdoch Mysteries” – “Unlucky in Love” – CBC (CBC)

“Reign” – “Clans” – CTV (Bell Media)

“Wynonna Earp” – “Keep the Home Fires Burning” – CHCH (Channel Zero)

“X-Company” – “Black Flag” – CBC (CBC)

Best Direction in a Children’s or Youth Program or Series

“Degrassi: Next Class” – “#ThisCouldBeUsButYouPlayin” – Family Channel (DHX)

“The Mystery Files” – “The Mystery Behind the Mask” – TVOKids (TVO)

“Odd Squad” – “The First Day” – TVOKids (TVO)

“Odd Squad” – “Failure to Lunch” – TVO (PBS & TVO)

“Science Max: Experiments at Large” – “How You Build It” – TVO (TVOkids)

Best Direction in a Comedy Program or Series

“Kim’s Convenience” – “Gay Discount” – CBC (CBC)

“Letterkenny” – “Super Soft Birthday” – CraveTV (Bell Media)

“Mohawk Girls” – “Pinó Noir” – APTN (Aboriginal People’s Television Network)

“Schitt’s Creek” – “Moira’s Nudes” – CBC (CBC)

“Schitt’s Creek” – “Happy Anniversary” – CBC (CBC)

Best Direction in a Documentary or Factual Series

“Hello Goodbye” – “Second Chances” – CBC (CBC)

“Hip-Hop Evolution” – “From the Underground to the Mainstream” – HBO Canada (Bell Media)

“Interrupt This Program” – “Beirut” – CBC (CBC)

“Still Standing” – “Vanastra” – CBC (CBC)

“War Story: Afghanistan” – “The Long Way Home” – History (Corus Entertainment)

Best Direction in a Documentary Program

“Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah” – Documentary Channel (CBC)

“Girls Night Out” – CBC (CBC)

“Guantanamo’s Child: Omar Khadr” – Documentary Channel (CBC)

“How to Change the World” – HBO Canada (Bell Media)

“Moose: A Year in the Life of a Twig Eater” – Main (CBC)

Best Direction in a Dramatic Program or Limited Series

“Amber Alert” – The Movie Network (Bell Media)

“Hamlet” – CBC (CBC)

“Murdoch Mysteries – A Merry Murdoch Christmas” – CBC (CBC)

“Slasher” – Super Channel (Allarco Entertainment)

“Unclaimed” – CBC (CBC)

Best Direction in a Dramatic Series

“19-2” – “Water” – Bravo (Bell Media)

“Frontier” – “A Kingdom Unto Thyself” – Discovery Channel (Bell Media)

“Orphan Black” – “Transgressive Border Crossing” – Space (Bell Media)

“Vikings” – “Promised” – History (Corus Entertainment)

“Vikings” – “The Last Ship” – History (Corus Entertainment)

Best Direction in a Lifestyle or Information Program or Series

“Imagining Canada” – Documentary Channel (CBC)

“Love It or List It Vacation Homes” – “Margaret & Barbara” – W Network (Corus Entertainment)

“Survivorman” – “Lost on Park Trails – Patagonia” – OLN (Rogers)

“Vikings Season 4 Special” – Global (Corus Entertainment)

“You Gotta Eat Here!” – “Florence Addition – All’Antico Vinaio” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment)

Best Direction in a Live Sporting Event

2015 Grey Cup – TSN (Bell Media)

2016 IIHF World Junior Gold Medal Game – TSN (Bell Media)

Calgary Stampede – CBC (CBC)

Rio 2016 – CBC (CBC)

Best Direction in a Reality / Competition Program or Series

“The Amazing Race Canada” – “For Those About to Rock” – CTV (Bell Media)

“Big Brother Canada” – “Finale” – Global (Corus Entertainment)

“Canada’s Smartest Person” – “Episode 208” – CBC (CBC)

“Survivor Special” – Global (Corus Entertainment)

“Tornado Hunters” – “The Manitoba Monster” – CMT (Corus)

Best Direction in a Variety or Sketch Comedy Program or Series

“Baroness Von Sketch Show” – “Last Year You Weren’t Forty” – CBC (CBC)

“The Beaverton” – “103” – The Comedy Network (Bell Media)

“Rick Mercer Report” – “Episode 7” – CBC (CBC)

“This Hour Has 22 Minutes” – “Episode 6” – CBC (CBC)

“The Tragically Hip – A National Celebration” – CBC (CBC)

Best Direction in an Animated Program or Series

“The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Camping!” – Treehouse TV (Corus Entertainment)

“Fugget About It” – “What the F#@k is the Grey Cup” – Adult Swim (Corus Entertainment)

“Inspector Gadget” – “Gadget 2.0 Part ½” – Teletoon (Corus Entertainment)

“Justin Time” – “Babushka’s Bear” – Family Jr. (DHX)

“PAW Patrol” – “Pups Save Friendship Day” – TVO (TVO)

Best Original Music for a Non-Fiction Program or Series

“Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah” – Documentary Channel (CBC)

“Guantanamo’s Child: Omar Khadr” – Documentary Channel (CBC)

“How to Change the World” – HBO Canada (Bell Media)

“Moose: A Year in the Life of a Twig Eater” – Main (CBC)

“Painted Land: In Search of the Group of Seven” – TVO (TVO)

Best Original Music Score for a Program

“Crossfire” – The Movie Network (Bell Media)

“L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables” – YTV (Corus Entertainment)

“Love Under the Stars” – Hallmark Channel (Hallmark)

“Murdoch Mysteries – A Merry Murdoch Christmas” – CBC (CBC)

“Odd Squad: The Movie” – TVOKids (TVO)

Best Original Music Score for a Series

“19-2” – “City” – Bravo (Bell Media)

“Orphan Black” – “The Scandal of Altruism” – Space (Bell Media)

“The Romeo Section” – “The China Shop” – CBC (CBC)

“Wynonna Earp – House of Memories” – CHCH (Channel Zero)

“X-Company – Black Flag” – CBC (CBC)

Best Photography in a Comedy Program or Series

“Kim’s Convenience” – “Frank & Nayoung” – CBC (CBC)

“Mr. D” – “Gerry Turns 40” – CBC (CBC)

“Schitt’s Creek” – “Finding David” – CBC (CBC)

“Schitt’s Creek” – “Happy Anniversary” – CBC (CBC)

“Sensitive Skin” – “Episode 203” – HBO Canada (Bell Media)

Best Photography in a Documentary Program or Factual Series

“Kenya Wildlife Diaries” – “Vanishing Wilderness” – Love Nature (Blue Ant Media)

“Moose: A Year in the Life of a Twig Eater” – Main (CBC)

“Newfoundland at Armageddon” – CBC (CBC)

“Real Detective” – “Darkness” – Netflix (Netflix)

“Real Vikings: Age of Invasion” – History (Corus Entertainment)

Best Photography in a Dramatic Program or Series

“19-2” – “Rescue” – Bravo (Bell Media)

“Blood & Water” – “Episode 108” – OMNI (Rogers Media)

“Orphan Black” – “From Dancing Mice to Psychopaths” – Space (Bell Media)

“Reign” – “In a Clearing” – CTV (Bell Media)

“The Romeo Section” – “A String of Pearls” – CBC (CBC)

Best Photography in a Lifestyle or Reality / Competition Program or Series

“The Amazing Race Canada” – “Who’s Ready to Let It All Hang Out?” – CTV (Bell Media)

“Love It or List It Vacation Homes” – “Kelly & Brent” – W Network (Corus Entertainment)

“Masters of Flip” – “Color Code” – W Network (W Network)

“Survivorman” – “Lost on Park Trails” – Patagonia – OLN (Rogers)

“Tornado Hunters” – “The Manitoba Monster” – CMT (Corus Entertainment)

Best Photography in a News or Information Program, Series or Segment

“aptn Investigates: DEFIANCE” – APTN (Aboriginal Peoples Television Network)

“CBC News: The National” – “Ethiopia on Edge” – CBC (CBC)

“The Fifth Estate” – “Why Didn’t We Know?” – CBC (CBC)

“W5: Born Free” – CTV (Bell Media)

Best Photography in a Variety Program or Series

“HumanTown” – CBC (CBC)

“This Hour Has 22 Minutes” – “Episode 6” – CBC (CBC)

“The Tragically Hip – A National Celebration” – CBC (CBC)

“Rick Mercer Report” – “Episode Five” – CBC (CBC)

“Sunnyside” – “War Is Hell” – City (Rogers)

Best Picture Editing in a Comedy Program or Series

“Schitt’s Creek” – “Happy Anniversary” – CBC (CBC)

“Schitt’s Creek” – “Moira’s Nudes” – CBC (CBC)

“Letterkenny” – “Ain’t No Reason To Get Excited” – CraveTV (Bell Media)

“Letterkenny” – “Super Soft Birthday” – CraveTV (Bell Media)

“Kim’s Convenience” – “Gay Discount” – CBC (CBC)

Best Picture Editing in a Documentary Program or Series

“Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah” – Documentary Channel (CBC)

“Guantanamo’s Child: Omar Khadr” – Documentary Channel (CBC)

“Hip-Hop Evolution” – “From the Underground to the Mainstream” – HBO Canada (Bell Media)

“Interrupt This Program” – “Medellin” – CBC (CBC)

“Rock Icons” – “Daryl Hall – The Soul Man” – HBO Canada (Bell Media)

Best Picture Editing in a Dramatic Program or Series

“19-2” – “Burn Pile” – Bravo (Bell Media)

“Orphan Black” – “The Scandal of Altruism” – Space (Bell Media)

“Vikings” – “The Last Ship” – History (Corus Entertainment)

“Vikings” – “Kill the Queen” – History (Corus Entertainment)

“Vikings” – “The Profit and the Loss” – History (Corus Entertainment)

Best Picture Editing in a Factual Program or Series

“CBC News: Marketplace” – “Are We Racist?” – CBC (CBC)

“Hello Goodbye” – “Second Chances” – CBC (CBC)

“Hello Goodbye” – “Honour the Past” – CBC (CBC)

“Keeping Canada Alive” – “Episode 1001” – CBC (CBC)

“This Is High School” – “Grade 9 is the Worst Year” – CBC (CBC)

Best Picture Editing in a Reality/Competition Program or Series

“The Amazing Race Canada” – “Who’s Ready to Let it All Hang Out” – CTV (Bell Media)

“The Amazing Race Canada” – “Second Place Isn’t Good Enough” – CTV (Bell Media)

“Big Brother Canada” – “Finale” – Global (Corus Entertainment)

“Chopped Canada” – “Redemption – Gone Too Soon” – Food Network (Corus Entertainment)

“Masterchef Canada” – “Season 3 Finale” – CTV (Bell Media)

Best Picture Editing in a Variety or Sketch Comedy Program or Series

“Baroness Von Sketch Show” – “If the Killer is Watching” – CBC (CBC)

“The Beaverton” – “103” – The Comedy Network (Bell Media)

“Canada’s Walk of Fame 2015” – Global (Corus Entertainment)

“HumanTown” – CBC (CBC)

“Rick Mercer Report” – “Episode Nineteen” – CBC (CBC)

Best Production Design or Art Direction in a Fiction Program or Series

“Dark Matter” – Welcome to Your New Home – Space (Bell Media)

“Frontier – “A Kingdom Unto Thyself” – Discovery Channel (Bell Media)

“Murdoch Mysteries” – “24 Hours til Doomsday” – CBC (CBC)

“Orphan Black” – “Human Raw Material” – Space (Bell Media)

“Reign” – “Spiders in a Jar” – CTV (Bell Media)

Best Production Design or Art Direction in a Non-Fiction Program or Series

“2016 Canadian Screen Awards” – CBC (CBC)

“Big Brother Canada” – “Premiere” – Global (Corus Entertainment)

“Canada’s Worst Driver” – “Soaked and Wet” – Discovery Channel (Bell Media)

“Real Detective” – “Vengeance” – Netflix (Netflix)

“The Tragically Hip – A National Celebration” – CBC (CBC)

Best Sound in a Comedy or Dramatic Program or Series

“19-2” – “Burn Pile” – Bravo (Bell Media)

“Dark Matter” – “We Voted Not to Space You” – Space (Bell Media)

“Orphan Black” – “The Scandal of Altruism” – Space (Bell Media)

“Vikings” – “The Last Ship” – History (Corus Entertainment)

“X-Company” – “Butcher and Bolt” – CBC (CBC)

Best Sound in a Non-Fiction Program or Series

“The Amazing Race Canada” – “Shine Your Light” – CTV (Bell Media)

“Guantanamo’s Child: Omar Khadr” – Documentary Channel (CBC)

“Highway Thru Hell” – “War Zone” – Discovery Channel (Bell Media)

“Real Vikings: Age of Invasion” – History (Corus Entertainment)

“Sonic Magic: The Wonder and Science of Sound” – CBC (CBC)

Best Sound in a Variety or Animated Program or Series

“Canada’s Walk of Fame 2015” – Global (Corus Entertainment)

“The Deep” – “Here Be Dragons” – Family CHRGD (DHX)

“The JUNO Awards 2016” – CTV (Bell Media)

“The Tragically Hip – A National Celebration” – CBC (CBC)

“WE Day” – CTV (Bell Media)

Best Visual Effects

“Beauty and the Beast” – “Au Revoir” – Showcase (Corus Entertainment)

“Killjoys” – “How to Kill Friends and Influence People” – Space (Bell Media)

“Orphan Black” – “From Dancing Mice to Psychopaths” – Space (Bell Media)

“Vikings” – “The Last Ship” – History (Corus Entertainment)

“Wynonna Earp” – “I Walk the Line” – CHCH (Channel Zero)

Best Writing in a Children’s or Youth Program or Series

“Annedroids” – “The Mother of Invention Part 2” – TVOKids (TVO)

“Bruno & Boots: Go Jump In The Pool” – YTV (Corus Entertainment)

“Degrassi: Next Class” – “#YesMeansYes” – Family Channel (DHX)

“Odd Squad” – “The First Day” – TVOKids (TVO)

“The Stanley Dynamic” – “The Stanley Wild Weekend” – YTV (Corus Entertainment)

Best Writing in a Comedy Program or Series

“Kim’s Convenience” – “Ddong Chim” – CBC (CBC)

“Kim’s Convenience” – “Gay Discount” – CBC (CBC)

“Letterkenny” – “Super Soft Birthday” – CraveTV (Bell Media)

“Mohawk Girls” – “Going Native” – APTN (Aboriginal People’s Television Network)

“What Would Sal Do?” – “Punches Pilot” – CraveTV (Bell Media)

Best Writing in a Documentary Program or Series

“Hip-Hop Evolution” – “From the Underground to the Mainstream” – HBO Canada (Bell Media)

“How to Change the World” – HBO Canada (Bell Media)

“Rock Icons” – “Geddy Lee – The Maestro” – HBO Canada (Bell Media)

“The War at Home” – CBC (CBC)

“The Woman Who Joined The Taliban” – CBC (CBC)

Best Writing in a Dramatic Program or Limited Series

“L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables” – YTV (Corus Entertainment)

“Murdoch Mysteries – A Merry Murdoch Christmas” – CBC (CBC)

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris with Love” – E! (Bell Media)

“Slasher” – Super Channel (Allarco Entertainment)

“Swept Under” – The Movie Network (Bell Media)

Best Writing in a Dramatic Series

“19-2” – “Water” – Bravo (Bell Media)

“Orphan Black” – “The Collapse of Nature” – Space (Bell Media)

“Orphan Black” – “The Stigmata of Progress” – Space (Bell Media)

“Orphan Black” – “Transgressive Border Crossing” – Space (Bell Media)

“Wynonna Earp” – “Purgatory” – CHCH (Channel Zero)

Best Writing in a Factual Program or Series

“Highway Thru Hell” – “My Purpose is to Protect” – Discovery Channel (Bell Media)

“Mayday” – “Fatal Delivery” – Discovery Channel (Bell Media)

“Polar Bear Town” – “Quest for the Cubs” – OLN (Rogers)

“Real Detective” – “Malice” – Netflix (Netflix)

“Still Standing” – “Vanastra” – CBC (CBC)

Best Writing in a Lifestyle or Reality / Competition Program or Series

“The Amazing Race Canada” – “Toads! Are you Kidding Me?” – CTV (Bell Media)

“Canada’s Worst Driver” – “The Checkered Flag” – Discovery Channel (Bell Media)

“Food Factory” – “Easy as ABC” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment)

“Masterchef Canada” – “Yes, No, Maybe So” – CTV (Bell Media)

“Survivorman” – “Lost on Park Trails”

Best Writing in a Variety or Sketch Comedy Program or Series

“Baroness Von Sketch Show” – “I Can’t Believe This Used to Take Days” – CBC (CBC)

“The Beaverton” – “Episode 103” – The Comedy Network (Bell Media)

“This Hour Has 22 Minutes” – “Episode 3” – CBC (CBC)

“Rick Mercer Report” – Episode 7 – CBC (CBC)

“Sunnyside” – “Volcano” – City (Rogers)

Best Writing in an Animated Program or Series

“Fangbone!” – “The Field Trip of Mayhem Part ½” – Family CHRGD (DHX)

“Fangbone!” – “The Polluted Light of Destiny” – Family CHRGD (DHX)

“Knuckleheads” – “The Revenge of Jack Curtis” – Adult Swim Canada (Corus / Teletoon)

“Nerds and Monsters” – “Bee-Hive Yourself” – YTV (Corus Entertainment)

“Total Drama Presents: The Ridonculous Race” – “Bahamarama” – Cartoon Network Canada (Corus

PERFORMANCE CATEGORIES

Best Achievement in Casting

“Frontier” – “A Kingdom Unto Thyself” – Discovery Channel (Bell Media)

“Kim’s Convenience” – “Frank & Nayoung” – CBC (CBC)

“Letterkenny” – “Rave” – CraveTV (Bell Media)

“Schitt’s Creek” – “Bob’s Bagels” – CBC (CBC)

“Vikings” – “Yol” – History (Corus Entertainment)

Best Host in a Lifestyle, Talk or Entertainment News Program or Series

“Bake with Anna Olson” – Anna Olsen – Food Network (Corus Entertainment)

“etalk Presents: Adele” – Danielle Graham – CTV (Bell Media)

“Great Canadian Cookbook” – Noah Cappe – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment)

“Masters of Flip” – Kortney Wilson, Dave Wilson – W Network (W Network)

“Still Standing” – Jonny Harris – CBC (CBC)

Best Host in a Variety or Reality/Competition Program or Series

“2016 Canadian Screen Awards” – Norm Macdonald – CBC (CBC)

“Canada’s Smartest Person” – Jessi Cruickshank – CBC (CBC)

“The Great Canadian Screen Test” – Steve Patterson – CBC (CBC)

“iHeartRADIO Much Music Video Awards Red Carpet” – Chloe Wilde, Jus Reign, Jillea – Much (Bell Media)

“The JUNO Awards 2016” – Jann Arden, Jon Montgomery – CTV (Bell Media)

Best Host or Interviewer in a News or Information Program or Series

“CBC News Ottawa” – Adrian Harewood – CBC (CBC)

“CBC News: Power & Politics” – Rosemary Barton – CBC News Network (CBC)

“CBC News: The National” – Wendy Mesley – CBC (CBC)

“Mansbridge One on One” – Peter Mansbridge – CBC & CBC News Network (CBC)

“W5” – Kevin Newman – CTV (Bell Media)

Best News Anchor, Local

“CBC News: Here & Now” – Debbie Cooper, Jonathan Crowe, Ryan Snoddon – CBC Newfoundland and Labrador (CBC)

“CBC Nova Scotia News” – Tom Murphy, Amy Smith – CBC Halifax (CBC)

“CBC Vancouver News at Six” – Andrew Chang – CBC British Columbia (CBC)

“CTV News Edmonton” – Daryl McIntyre – CTV (Bell Media)

“Global BC” – Sophie Lui, Chris Gailus – Global (Corus Entertainment)

Best News Anchor, National

“CBC News Network with Heather Hiscox” – Heather Hiscox – CBC News Network (CBC)

“CBC News Network with Ian Hanomansing” – Ian Hanomansing – CBC News Network (CBC)

“CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme” – Lisa LaFlamme – CTV News (Bell Media)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Continuing Leading Comedic Role

“Kim’s Convenience” – Paul Sun-Hyung Lee – CBC (CBC)

“Letterkenny” – Jared Keeso – CraveTV (Bell Media)

“Mr. D” – Gerry Dee – CBC (CBC)

“Schitt’s Creek” – Daniel Levy – CBC (CBC)

Schitt’s Creek – Eugene Levy – CBC (CBC)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Continuing Leading Dramatic Role

“19-2” – Adrian Holmes – Bravo (Bell Media)

“Blackstone” – Eric Schweig – APTN (Aboriginal Peoples Television Network)

“Frontier” – Landon Liboiron – Discovery Channel (Bell Media)

“Frontier” – Jason Momoa – Discovery Channel (Bell Media)

Motive – Louis Ferreira – CTV (Bell Media)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Supporting Role in a Dramatic Program or Series

“19-2” – Dan Petronijevic – Bravo (Bell Media)

“Blood & Water” – Simu Liu – OMNI (Rogers Media)

“Orphan Black” – Kevin Hanchard – Space (Bell Media)

“Versailles” – Evan Williams – Super Channel (Allarco Entertainment)

“X-Company” – Torben Liebrecht – CBC (CBC)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Supporting Role or Guest Role in a Comedic Series

“Kim’s Convenience” – “Janet’s Photos” / “Ddong Chim” – Andrew Phung – CBC (CBC)

“Letterkenny” – “Super Soft Birthday” / “Fartbook” – Nathan Dales – CraveTV (Bell Media)

“Mr. D” – “Out Cold” – Jonathan Torrens – CBC (CBC)

“Schitt’s Creek” – “Bob’s Bagels” – John Hemphill – CBC (CBC)

“What Would Sal Do?” – “Vince’s Uncle” – Ryan McDonald – CraveTV (Bell Media)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Program or Limited Series

“The Adventures of Pericles” – Evan Buliung – CBC (CBC)

“Hamlet” – Geraint Wyn Davies – CBC (CBC)

“Slasher” – Steve Byers – Super Channel (Allarco Entertainment)

“The Taming of the Shrew” – Ben Carlson – CBC (CBC)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Continuing Leading Comedic Role

“Kim’s Convenience” – Andrea Bang – CBC (CBC)

“Kim’s Convenience” – Jean Yoon – CBC (CBC)

“Sensitive Skin” – Kim Cattrall – HBO Canada (Bell Media)

“Schitt’s Creek” – Catherine O’Hara – CBC (CBC)

“What Would Sal Do?” – Jennifer Dale – CraveTV (Bell Media)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Continuing Leading Dramatic Role

“Blackstone” – Carmen Moore – APTN (Aboriginal Peoples Television Network)

“Motive” – Kristin Lehman – CTV (Bell Media)

“Orphan Black” – Tatiana Maslany – Space (Bell Media)

“Reign” – Megan Follows – CTV (Bell Media)

“Saving Hope” – Erica Durance – CTV (Bell Media)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Supporting Role in a Dramatic Program or Series

“Between” – Shailyn Pierre-Dixon – City TV (Rogers)

“Saving Hope” – Michelle Nolden – CTV (Bell Media)

“Slasher” – Wendy Crewson – Super Channel (Allarco Entertainment)

“This Life” – Lauren Lee Smith – CBC (CBC)

“X-Company” – Lara Jean Chorostecki – CBC (CBC)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Supporting Role or Guest Role in a Comedic Series

“Mr. D” – “Student Teacher” – Lara Jean Chorostecki – CBC (CBC)

“Mr. D” – “Gerry Coaches Fencing” – Naomi Snieckus – CBC (CBC)

“Schitt’s Creek” – “Bob’s Bagels” / “Moira’s Nudes” – Emily Hampshire – CBC (CBC)

“Sensitive Skin” – “Episode 202” – Mary Walsh – HBO Canada (Bell Media)

“You Me Her” – “Sweet Home Colorado” – Laine MacNeil – HBO Canada (Bell Media)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Program or Limited Series

“L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables” – Sara Botsford – YTV (Corus Entertainment)

“Murdoch Mysteries – A Merry Murdoch Christmas” – Hélène Joy – CBC (CBC)

“Odd Squad: The Movie” – Millie Davis – TVOKids (TVO)

“Unclaimed” – Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers – CBC (CBC)

Best Performance in a Children’s or Youth Program or Series

“Annedroids” – Addison Holley – TVOKids (TVO)

“Hi Opie!” – Jordan Lockhart – TVO, Rogers Broadcasting Limited, Knowledge Network (TVO, Rogers Broadcasting Limited, Knowledge Network)

“Lost & Found Music Studios” – Jeni Ross – Family Channel (DHX)

“The Next Step” – Brittany Raymond – Family Channel (DHX)

“Odd Squad” – Sean Michael Kyer – TVOKids (TVO)

Best Performance in a Guest Role, Dramatic Series

“Blackstone” – “Super Dad” – Julian Black Antelope – APTN (Aboriginal Peoples Television Network)

“Forgive Me” – “Blessed Is” – Edward Asner – Super Channel (Allarco Entertainment)

“Murdoch Mysteries” – “Marked Twain” – William Shatner – CBC (CBC)

“Orphan Black” – “The Antisocialism of Sex” – Gord Rand – Space (Bell Media)

“Saving Hope” – “Beasts of Burden” – Christine Horne – CTV (Bell Media)

Best Performance in a Variety or Sketch Comedy Program or Series (Individual or Ensemble)

“Baroness Von Sketch Show” – Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, Jennifer Whalen – CBC (CBC)

“The JUNO Awards 2016” – Alessia Cara – CTV (Bell Media)

“The JUNO Awards 2016” – White Horse – CTV (Bell Media)

“This Hour Has 22 Minutes” – Mark Critch, Cathy Jones, Susan Kent, Shaun Majumder, Meredith MacNeill – CBC (CBC)

“The Tragically Hip – A National Celebration” Gord Downie, Rob Baker, Johnny Fay, Paul Langlois, Gord Sinclair – CBC (CBC)

Best Performance in an Animated Program or Series

“The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Camping!” – Martin Short – Treehouse TV (Corus Entertainment)

“The Curse of Clara: A Holiday Tale” – Saara Chaudry – CBC (CBC)

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood” – Devan Cohen – CBC (CBC)

“Knuckleheads” – Joe Cobden – Adult Swim Canada (Corus Entertainment)

“Peg + Cat” – Dwayne Hill – Treehouse (Corus Entertainment)

Best Sports Analyst in a Sports Program or Series

2015 Grey Cup – Glen Suitor – TSN (Bell Media)

2016 IIHF World Hockey Championship Gold Medal Game – Ray Ferraro – TSN (Bell Media)

2016 NBA Playoffs: Heat vs. Raptors Game 7 – Jack Armstrong – TSN (Bell Media)

“Blue Jays Central” – Gregg Zaun – Sportsnet (Rogers)

Rio 2016 – Mark Tewkesbury – CBC (CBC)

Best Sports Host in a Sports Program or Series

“Free Agent Frenzy” – James Duthie – TSN (Bell Media)

“Hometown Hockey” – Ron Maclean – Sportsnet (Rogers)

Queen’s Plate – Brian Williams – TSN (Bell Media)

Rio 2016 – Scott Russell – CBC (CBC)

Best Sports Play-by-Play Announcer

2015 Grey Cup – Chris Cuthbert – TSN (Bell Media)

2016 IIHF World Hockey Championship Gold Medal Game – Gord Miller – TSN (Bell Media)

Blue Jays Baseball – Buck Martinez – Sportsnet (Rogers)

“Hockey Night In Canada” – Jim Hughson – Sportsnet (Rogers)

Rio 2016 – Mark Lee – CBC (CBC)