Kirk Wilson memorial fund supports Mexico shooting victim’s wife, young kids

Kirk Wilson is described as “one of the kindest and gentlest souls you would ever encounter” in a memorial fund that’s been set up to support his wife and his six- and seven-year-old children after he was shot and killed outside a Mexican nightclub on Monday.

A GoFundMe page titled “Kirk Wilson Memorial Fund” seeks to raise $100,000 for the family of the Hamilton, Ont. resident, who was killed in a shooting outside the Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa del Carmen, a popular vacation area located in the Riviera Maya, at around 2:30 a.m.

The fund had raised over $32,000 as of Monday night.

“Heaven just became a better place,” the fund’s description reads.

Wilson, 49, had planned on spending about two weeks in Mexico working security for the BPM electronic music festival, friend and ex-event promoter Neil Forester told CBC News.

“He was the friendliest — the nicest guy,” Forester told the network. “He always put other people in front of himself.”

Wilson, who was identified as the festival’s security supervisor at the Blue Parrot, had made a career providing freelance private security at venues, events and for government.

“It’s just shocking,” Zark Fatah, a fellow private security professional who had been a colleague of Wilson’s for over 15 years, told Global News.

“He’s such a nice guy, he’s big and tall and intimidating but [with an] equally big heart and smile.”