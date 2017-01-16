Toronto marijuana dispensary robbed, employee pistol-whipped: police

TORONTO – Police say they’re looking for three suspects after a Toronto marijuana dispensary was robbed and one of the employees beaten.

Investigators say masked men, one armed with a handgun, entered The Green Leaf marijuana dispensary near Woodbine and Danforth avenues on Saturday evening and ordered the three store employees to the ground.

0116 15:10 Marijuana Dispensary Robbery, 2145 Danforth Avenue https://t.co/M7aAR8Dm3P — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) January 16, 2017

They say a shot was fired during the robbery, and one of the employees was pistol-whipped and required hospital treatment.

Police say the three male suspects left with an undisclosed quantity of marijuana and cash.

Nick Westoll contributed to this report