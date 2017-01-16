KKK flyers distributed to more than 70 homes in Abbotsford

Abbotsford police will be consulting with the BC Hate Crime team after another discovery of KKK literature being distributed in the community.

According to police, they received a complaint from a resident in the 35200-block of Marshall Road that a plastic bag containing hate literature had been thrown on his driveway on Jan. 15.

After investigating, the officers found more than 70 bags on several East Abbotsford streets. The bags contained pamphlets that make demeaning comments about the assassinated American Baptist minister and Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Police believe the pamphlets were made to coincide with King’s birthday (Jan. 15) and the U.S.’s national holiday.

Security video from the area shows a suspect vehicle that appears to be a dark-coloured pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram. Additionally security video is being analyzed by the APD’s Forensic Identification Unit and several of the plastic bags are undergoing fingerprint analysis.

This is the second time in the last three months the Abbotsford community has been assaulted with KKK literature.

In October 2016, hate literature was delivered to the front doorsteps of dozens of homes in Mission, Chilliwack and Abbotsford claiming to be from the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan on his property. The flyer read, in part: “Yes, white lives do matter. We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.” It then encouraged people to phone a Klan hotline.

So far police have not made any arrests in the October 2016 incident but the investigation is on-going.

Abbotsford Police said the bags used in this recent incident were weighted down with rice and that they appreciate the community members who reported the recent incident and expressed their disgust.

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to contact the APD or call Crime Stoppers.