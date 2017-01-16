Canada
Federal employee’s move to Winnipeg cost taxpayers more than $178K

A federal employee’s move to Manitoba has cost taxpayers nearly $200,000.

Documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation show the unnamed staffer moved from Toronto to Winnipeg. The employee, who worked with the Canada Revenue Agency, billed the government $178,251 for the move.

Travel and moving costs came in at nearly $20,000 and $5,000 was used for a house hunting trip.

Fees associated with the home were just under $140,000.

The CTF found the most expensive move was more than $500,000, where a federal employee moved from Richmond Hill, Ont., to Belleville, Ont. That is around a two-hour drive.

