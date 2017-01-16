Killing great uncle after assault draws prison sentence for Saskatchewan woman

A Saskatchewan woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the fatal stabbing of her 70-year-old great uncle.

Candace Gail Moostoos of Melfort was convicted by a jury last October of manslaughter in the death of Alpheus Burns.

The senior, who was a member of the James Smith Cree Nation, was discovered in his Melfort apartment in May 2015.

Moostoos, who was originally charged with second-degree murder, turned herself into police the same day her uncle’s body was found.

Court heard the woman was impaired by crystal meth and alcohol when she stabbed Burns five times after he sexually assaulted her in his suite.

Based on time already spent in custody, Moostoos faces another 4 1/2 years behind bars.