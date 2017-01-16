Wife of Orlando nightclub gunman, Omar Mateen, arrested by FBI: report

The FBI have arrested Noor Salman in connection with the mass shooting of the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, according to the New York Times.

Salman’s husband, Omar Mateen opened fire at the gay Florida nightclub in June, killing 49 people and wounding many others in what was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

READ MORE: Omar Mateen’s wife denies advance knowledge of Orlando nightclub shooting

The Times reports that Salman was charged with obstruction of justice. CBS reports she was also charged with aiding and abetting. She had been interviewed by the F.B.I. in the days after the attack, but told investigators she was unaware he planned to commit mass murder despite knowing he had watched jihadist videos.

Salman told media in November that Mateen abused her during their five-year marriage, even while she was pregnant.

WATCH: June 2016: Omar Mateen’s wife could face charges

*more to come

*with a file from Reuters