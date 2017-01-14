How to be a good hockey parent: 4 tips for Edmonton Minor Hockey Week

Most parents want their kids to do well in sports, but sometimes that passion can get out of hand. With Quikcard Edmonton Minor Hockey Week underway in Edmonton, Dr. Nick Holt from the University of Alberta dropped by the weekend morning news with some advice on being a good hockey parent.

Let the kids have fun

He explained that when it comes to cheering on your kids, positivity, encouragement and sportsmanship are as important in the stands as they are on the ice.

“We have to remember, most parents who are involved in sports do a fantastic job,” Holt said.

“Of those doing a really good job, they often come up to me and they say, ‘What should I do in this situation?’ Kids often throw up little situations and you’re not sure what to do.

“So I keep it simple.”

WATCH: Connor McDavid’s dad on keeping him grounded, hockey, coaching

Holt says if there’s one piece of advice he can offer parents involved in Minor Hockey Week, or any parents involved in children’s sports, it’s for their kids to just enjoy themselves.

“Every parent, the last thing to say to their kids is, ‘Just have fun.’ Just before they go out on the ice, ‘have fun.’ And if you start there, you kinda build from that, you’re probably doing the right thing.”

Holt also suggests cheering on all the kids in the game, not just your own.

Know the coach’s philosophy

Holt says when it comes to building a good relationship with your kid’s coach, to start on the right foot.

“Ask the coach at the start of the year – when you’re looking for a team, if you’re able to do that – just ask the coach what his or her philosophy is. You know, most coaches should have some kind of philosophy and they won’t be offended if you ask,” he explained.

“Then you might be able to get a coach that fits with what you think that a coach should do.”

Holt said that will help everyone be on the same page from the get-go.

WATCH ABOVE: John Sexsmith introduces us to the Wilsons, and explains how coach mom Shawna keeps the kids in check.

Leave the criticism to the coach

Holt, who also coaches kid’s soccer, said it’s the coach’s job to offer constructive criticism after a game that didn’t go so well.

“As a coach, after the game I might be less than pleased and might offer some constructive feedback, some constructive criticism – you know, it happens. So when the kids go meet the parents afterwards, that’s the parent’s job to kind of balance things out.

“You might get beat 10-nothing – but kids have done good things in that game and parents can play a very good role there in pulling out the good things they have done.”

READ MORE: Heart of Hockey: This Edmonton mom conducts a symphony of chaos

Give it your all

Holt said finally, encourage your kids to put maximum effort into their game play.

“The one thing that’s non-negotiable is giving your all every time,” he said.

Below: Infographic of dos and don’ts for parents of minor hockey players