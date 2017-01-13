Saskatoon weather outlook: warm-up is finally here

Extreme cold has finally moved out and the big warm-up has begun!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

After a week filled with wind chills in the -40 to -50 wind chills, some well-deserved relief from the deep freeze is finally here!

A warm, southerly wind kicked in last night, helping to raise temperatures overnight from -28 with wind chill values in the -40s, up to -25 this morning with wind chills making it feel like -36 to start.

Alas, the extreme cold warnings have ended in Saskatoon & across Saskatchewan as we warm way up! #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/cIztRWVVEx — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 13, 2017

How nice is this?! -22 degrees, feeling like -31 in Saskatoon right now with lots of sunshine! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/ixSVrzwGkw — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 13, 2017

By noon we managed to clamber up to -20 with wind chill values around -29 as a southwesterly wind strengthened to gusts in the 30 km/h range.

It's practically hot outside! -20 degrees, feeling like -29 with wind chill this noon hour in Saskatoon! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/bL7DGSwUuK — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 13, 2017

That wind will help further fuel those rising thermometers under mostly sunny skies with an expected afternoon high in the mid-minus teens!

Tonight

That warm, southerly component to our wind will remain overnight, allowing temperatures to dip back to around -19 under mostly clear skies.

Saturday

We warm even further on Saturday with wind chill values in the mid -20s to start under mostly sunny skies that’ll stick around through the entire day.

Southerly winds will pick up a touch in the afternoon, helping push the mercury up toward and possibly just into minus single digits for a daytime high.

Sunday

It gets even milder as we head through the weekend!

A few more clouds are expected to move in on Sunday with temperatures pushing up even further with a daytime high in mid-minus single digits expected.

Work Week Outlook

An upper ridge of high pressure builds right in early next week, pushing daytime highs up toward the freezing mark on Monday with the mercury expected to rise above 0 into the middle of the week under a mix of sun and cloud.

Later on next week it does look like the upper ridge will start to break down, bringing us back down below freezing with some more cloud cover and a chance of precipitation heading into next weekend.

