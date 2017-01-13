20th anniversary of Diana’s death to be commemorated with yearlong series of events

The 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic death is set to be commemorated with a yearlong tribute to the beloved royal.

The Diana Award, a charity which celebrates young role models, will honour her life through a series of events, a major international award, a website and groundbreaking app, and a new holiday, dubbed National Kindness Day.

The organization has also launched the International Legacy Award, which is set to celebrate 20 young people who have committed themselves to transforming the lives of others.

Both Prince William and Harry, who have been increasingly open and vocal about their mother’s death, are of course expected to take part in many of the year’s events.

Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer will also be involved in the planning, in addition to running an exhibit at his family home, Althorp Estate, titled “Walking In Her Shoes”.

Spencer is also scheduled to host a gala fundraiser in June in to benefit the Diana Award.

