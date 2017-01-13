Donald Trump says his team will have a ‘full report’ on dossier hacking within 90 days

WASHINGTON – President-elect Donald Trump says his team will have a “full report on hacking within 90 days,” again dismissing a document alleging Russia has damaging information about him as fake.

Trump tweeted Friday morning that the dossier includes “totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans – FAKE NEWS!” He added: “Russia says nothing exists,” and that the allegations will never be proved.

It now turns out that the phony allegations against me were put together by my political opponents and a failed spy afraid of being sued…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017



Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans – FAKE NEWS! Russia says nothing exists. Probably… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

U.S. intelligence officials briefed Trump and President Barack Obama on a dossier that includes unproven information about close co-ordination between Trump’s inner circle and Russians about hacking into Democratic accounts – as well as unproven claims about unusual sexual activities by Trump attributed to anonymous sources.

The Associated Press has not authenticated any of the claims.