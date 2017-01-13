Politics
Donald Trump says his team will have a ‘full report’ on dossier hacking within 90 days

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Intelligence officials say they have told Donald Trump they did not leak an alleged dossier of information on the president-elect. As Jackson Proskow reports, the rift between Trump and U.S. intelligence agencies shows no sign of healing.

WASHINGTON – President-elect Donald Trump says his team will have a “full report on hacking within 90 days,” again dismissing a document alleging Russia has damaging information about him as fake.

Trump tweeted Friday morning that the dossier includes “totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans – FAKE NEWS!” He added: “Russia says nothing exists,” and that the allegations will never be proved.

U.S. intelligence officials briefed Trump and President Barack Obama on a dossier that includes unproven information about close co-ordination between Trump’s inner circle and Russians about hacking into Democratic accounts – as well as unproven claims about unusual sexual activities by Trump attributed to anonymous sources.

The Associated Press has not authenticated any of the claims.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

