Small earthquake recorded east of Halifax

People east of Halifax may have felt the ground shaking Thursday evening because of an earthquake

According to Natural Resources Canada, a 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded 20 kilometres east of Halifax at about 5:10 p.m. local time.

Nick Ackerley with the Canadian Hazards Information Service said the earthquake was “very, very small.”

“This is too small to cause any damage,” Ackerley said. “There might be rattled plates at most. Definitely lots of people felt it, there’s no doubt about that.”

People on Facebook reacted to the earthquake by saying they felt shaking or heard a noise.

“We heard a long, low rumbling (almost like an explosion),” Kathy Burton-Pierce said.

“Originally thought it was thunder but it lasted way too long,” Patricia Andrews wrote.

Ackerley said because so many did feel it, they’re asking people to fill out a questionnaire.

“We’re actually interested in what people observed,” he said. “So did plates rattle? Did some things topple on shelves? So did they feel it? How did they react to it?”

He said several people have already filled out the questionnaire and that it provides useful information about the earthquake.