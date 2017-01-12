2 Longueuil police officers injured in Brossard arrest

Longueuil police said two of their officers were injured in an altercation with a 33-year-old man in Brossard at about 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

They said the incident began when a bailiff called police alleging he was the victim of physical aggression while delivering a court order to the man.

When officers arrived, it appeared as though the suspect wanted to collaborate and as he stepped outside, the man punched one of the officers, according to Longueuil police spokesperson Marie Beauvais-Lavoie.

The court order was being delivered to the suspect because he is the owner of a pit bull-type dog that attacked a young girl in 2015, according to Beauvais-Lavoie.

Another officer suffered a lower-body injury in the arrest.

The officers’ lives are not in danger and the suspect is being detained.