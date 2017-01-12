Where to find McDonald’s all-day breakfast in Toronto

You can finally grab an Egg McMuffin and some hashbrowns – along with other breakfast menu items – at all times of the day, but only at certain McDonald’s restaurants.

While most participating locations are in Ajax, there are also some west of Toronto. Check out our map above to find the one nearest you in the GTA.

In 2015, the fast food chain launched all-day breakfast in the United States but didn’t extend the policy to Canada until this year, which also marks McDonald’s 50th anniversary in Canada.

Some locations in the Montreal area, as well as in Langley and Coquitlam, B.C., will also serve breakfast all day.

*With files from the Canadian Press