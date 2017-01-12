Politics
January 12, 2017 7:59 am

Donald Trump says U.S. intelligence chief James Clapper denounced Russia report

By Staff Reuters

In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci
WASHINGTON – U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday that U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper called him to denounce the “false and fictitious” report about a dossier that makes salacious claims about him in Russia.

Clapper, in a statement on Wednesday, said he had spoken with Trump that evening and told the president-elect that he did not believe the media leaks of the report came from the intelligence community.

“James Clapper called me yesterday to denounce the false and fictitious report that was illegally circulated. Made up, phony facts. Too bad!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Global News

