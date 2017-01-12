Undeclared allergens prompts Marché Adonis food recall

Several products sold by Groupe Adonis were recalled due to allergy concerns.

The recall issued Jan. 11 by Quebec’s ministry of agriculture, fisheries and food, lists 36 items.

The affected products would have been purchased on or before Jan. 10 at Marché Adonis locations in Laval, Brossard, and Montreal.

The products, which include Greek and couscous salads, may contain trace amounts of sesame seeds, mustard, soy, gluten, or sulphites.

No illnesses linked to the products have been reported.

For a full list of affected products visit the Quebec government’s website.