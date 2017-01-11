Teen in hospital after stabbing in Montreal’s east end

A 17-year-old boy is in hospital after an altercation on the corner of Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Jarry Street in Montreal’s east end.

The incident occurred at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday.

“It was a conflict that started between two individuals when the suspect assaulted the victim with a sharp object,” explained Daniel Lacoursière, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

“He was wounded in the upper body.”

The suspect then fled the scene and has yet to be located.

According to witnesses, the victim collapsed at the corner of Guizot Street Ouest and Saint-Dominique Street.

The teen was taken to hospital, where his heath status remains unknown.