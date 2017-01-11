Jasper National Park summer camping reservations being snatched up fast

Summer reservations for campgrounds at Jasper National Park opened on Tuesday, and there is a huge jump in interest over last year.

READ MORE: Parks Canada preps for tourists during free Canada 150 year, conservationists concerned

Steve Young, public relations and communications for Jasper National Park, said approximately 8,000 reservations were made by the end of day on Tuesday and more than 1,000 have been made in the first few hours of Wednesday.

“In comparison to last year, we’re up about 33 per cent so we’re already encouraging people to plan visits in May, early June and mid-September to Thanksgiving and that way you’ll get your spot,” he said.

Young said the reservations for the summer long weekends are already sold out and selection is starting to become limited. He urges anyone who wants a campsite to act on it soon.

“[oTENTiks] are usually amongst the first few things to sell out so you might not get those. Most of the things that are available in the summer months are now on service sites. Those are your basic campsites with no services added to it,” he said.

Young said the high interest can be attributed to several factors, including free park passes to national parks this year.

READ MORE: ‘Free’ Parks Canada passes actually costing taxpayers $5.7 million

“I think there’s a lot of awareness with Parks Canada in 2017 as a result of the passes. The reality of the situation is, for Jasper, having passes from July 1 to the end of August is nothing new. That happens every year regardless,” he said, adding the national park is consistently busy in the summer.

VIRTUAL TOUR: The new Glacier Skywalk in Jasper National Park

Young said online reservations are a “difference maker” as well.

His tips to would-be adventurers unable to get a campsite are to visit in the winter or to take a day trip to the park.

“The comparison I’ve used is Garth Brooks’ tickets that were hotcakes a couple weeks ago. Everyone knew if you really wanted to see Garth, you had to do it on the first day and as the days went on, it got a little bit tougher,” he said.

“We can’t add campgrounds very quickly, as you can imagine. The best thing to do is to get those reservations, get it locked away.”

Backcountry reservations at the park start at 8 a.m. on January 25.

READ MORE: Alberta parks get $500 million in biggest investment yet by Parks Canada