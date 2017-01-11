Man opens fire after wife takes bite from his grilled cheese sandwich: Police

A stolen bite out of his grilled cheese sandwich led a Maryland man to allegedly fire a shot inside his house and barricade himself for hours, according to Baltimore County police.

Police said 55-year-old Daniel Blackwell got into an argument with his wife Sunday evening after she took a bite out of his sandwich.

She told police that she heard the first shot from their basement while she was making dinner. She said she went downstairs to check on Blackwell and found him surrounded by guns and ammunition. Soon after, three more gunshots were fired up into the kitchen where she was standing.

The woman fled the house with three teens in tow and called police, prompting Blackwell to barricade himself.

Police said tactical, K9 and hostage negotiation teams responded to the call.

A three-hour standoff followed and ended when Blackwell peacefully surrendered himself into police custody. No one was injured.

Police said a search of the house resulted in 15 firearms, four of which were loaded, being found and seized. One loaded gun was placed just inside the front door.

Blackwell was not legally allowed to own any guns due to prior assault convictions, according to police.

He was charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and various firearms violations.

— With files from The Associated Press