Online alcohol sales rose over the holidays in Ontario: LCBO

TORONTO – More Ontario drinkers turned to the Internet to buy wine, beer and spirits over the holidays.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario says its online alcohol sales totalled nearly $2 million between Nov. 6 and Dec. 31, up from $1.7 million over the previous three months.

The LCBO says the average number of daily purchases rose to 147 from 80 in those same time periods – an increase of about 84 per cent – and the average amount spent to $227 from $207.

The government-owned agency launched its online store in late July, allowing people to people buy from nearly 5,000 products and have them delivered to their home or a local liquor store.

Spokeswoman Christine Bujold says the types of alcohol that people purchased online shifted over the holidays, with beer sales dropping and a boost in red wine and spirits.

Bujold says other drinks typically associated with the holiday season, such as Baileys Irish Cream, also grew more popular.