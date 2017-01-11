Canada
January 11, 2017 7:36 am
Updated: January 11, 2017 8:03 am

Fatal accident on Décarie service road leaves one pedestrian dead

By Global News
A A

A woman in her 30s was struck and killed by a pickup truck on the Décarie service road, the driver of the pickup truck — a man in his 60s — is being treated in hospital for shock.

The accident took place at approximately 5:35 a.m. on Wednesday next to Namur Metro station on the Décarie northbound service road.

The intersection is closed to traffic between Jean Talon Street and Paré Street.

Police said alcohol was not a factor.

 

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
deadly accident
Decarie service road
Jean Talon st.
Namur metro
Pare st.
Pedestrian
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News