Fatal accident on Décarie service road leaves one pedestrian dead

A woman in her 30s was struck and killed by a pickup truck on the Décarie service road, the driver of the pickup truck — a man in his 60s — is being treated in hospital for shock.

The accident took place at approximately 5:35 a.m. on Wednesday next to Namur Metro station on the Décarie northbound service road.

The intersection is closed to traffic between Jean Talon Street and Paré Street.

Police said alcohol was not a factor.