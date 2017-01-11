Strong winds bring down trees, causes power outages across the Greater Toronto Area
Strong wind gusts of up to 90 km/h brought down trees and caused widespread power outages across the Greater Toronto Area overnight.
In Toronto, high winds snapped trees like twigs in East York as large branches fell onto several parked vehicles.
Toronto Hydro also had crews out late in the evening restoring power to more than 1,000 customers in Etobicoke.
Just north of the city, around 1,500 customers were without power in Bradford until electricity was restored Wednesday morning.
Powerstream also dispatched crews to Vaughan due to power outages affecting more than 1,500 customers.
Meanwhile, Hydro One reported close to 59,000 outages across southern Ontario.
Officials said crews are working to restore electricity by Wednesday morning.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments