Strong winds bring down trees, causes power outages across the Greater Toronto Area

Strong wind gusts of up to 90 km/h brought down trees and caused widespread power outages across the Greater Toronto Area overnight.

In Toronto, high winds snapped trees like twigs in East York as large branches fell onto several parked vehicles.

We're experiencing a number of outages across the city as a result of last night's weather. 1/2 — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) January 11, 2017

Crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power. 2/2 — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) January 11, 2017

Toronto Hydro also had crews out late in the evening restoring power to more than 1,000 customers in Etobicoke.

Just north of the city, around 1,500 customers were without power in Bradford until electricity was restored Wednesday morning.

All power has now been restored in #Bradford. If you are still without power please call 1-877-963-6900 ^pa — PowerStream Inc. (@PowerStreamNews) January 11, 2017

Powerstream also dispatched crews to Vaughan due to power outages affecting more than 1,500 customers.

Meanwhile, Hydro One reported close to 59,000 outages across southern Ontario.

Officials said crews are working to restore electricity by Wednesday morning.